Boys Basketball | Herrin survives scare from Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — The Herrin Tigers had just enough offensive firepower Saturday afternoon to overcome a season-high 20 turnovers and subpar free-throw shooting performance in defeating a scrappy Du Quoin squad, 58-49.

The win is Herrin's seventh in succession as the Tigers move to 10-4 on the season. The Indians fall to 7-8 overall.

"It was kind of a sloppy game," said Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz. "I don't know if it was because it was an afternoon game or what. Du Quoin plays a unique style. They get after you with full-court pressure, and in the halfcourt they're going to try to trap you. I thought our guards kind of made some mistakes by not meeting some passes and kind of shying away from the pressure instead of attacking. We got complacent with our offense."

Shurtz said junior forward Haydon Mayer, who led the Tigers with 20 points, has been "playing excellently" over a six-to-seven game stretch.

"Haydon's doing a lot more than just scoring. He's rebounding the ball and assisting others."

Shurtz added that freshman guard Kyrese Lukens has also stepped up his game, tallying 16 points Saturday.

"Ky's been a good perimeter shooter for us. Additionally, he gets into the paint and draws some defenders, which opens up opportunities for other guys. And he's scoring the bulk of his points in the second halves of games. He's doing an excellent job for us."

The Indians stayed in the ballgame partly with their relentless defensive pressure and partly because of the play of their behemoth center in Maurice Washington. The 6-foot-8, 270-pound man amongst boys bullied his way past Herrin's Jonathan Harrison, Fox Connor and Mayer in the paint and scored 19 points, all from within six feet of the basket.

"We couldn't stop him," Shurtz said of the senior.

Du Quoin head coach Jason James said Washington did everything he could to keep the Indians in the game.

"Going down the stretch, we needed some buckets and Mo's our go-to guy,. I wish we had shot a little better from the outside to open things up more for him on the inside. Because when you don't, then Herrin could send three guys at him."

Du Quoin erased a seven-point lead early to take a 19-18 lead after one period. Herrin bounced back to take a 32-24 lead into the intermission and still held a 45-39 lead after three periods. The Tigers pushed the lead out to 12 before the Indians cut the deficit in half late.

"When we cut it to six, we called a time out and fouled. They went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, but we didn't get the rebound. We fouled 22 (Harrison) and he missed both free throws, but again we didn't get the rebound, which was a killer, and then we fouled 33 (Mayer) and I knew he was going to make them."

Mayer did indeed drain two free tosses to get the lead up to nine.

James said ball movement is what makes the Tigers a special team.

"I thought their guards (Williams, Chrostoski and Lukens) did a good job of moving the basketball and keeping us from getting them in traps," he said. "I also thought we ran out of gas a little bit, too. They find the open guy. They're unselfish. Whoever's open can take the shot and their role players know their roles. Coach Shurtz always has his ballclub ready to play."

While Mayer and Lukens may have been Herrin's only double-figure scorers, Exavier Williams. Riley Chrostoski and Harrison all contributed six points in their starting roles. Connor added four off the bench. Reese Billingsley failed to score, but made a couple of dazzling rebounds despite his lack of size.

Caden Hutchens and Traijon Smith joined Washington in double digits with 10 apiece. Nathan Woody checked in with five points. Hayden Sizemore added three points and Henry Harsy tacked on two.

Du Quoin returns to action Friday at home against Carterville and then travels to Trico next Saturday. James said the Indians are making positive strides.

"We just have to get more consistent with our other groups (non-starters) coming in and getting more stops," he said. "Consistency has to be our big game plan going forward."

The Tigers, meanwhile, return home for two games next weekend, hosting Harrisburg in a league match Friday and then Mount Vernon in a nonconference game next Saturday.

Shurtz said he likes what he sees of his ballclub.

"With each win, these guys are starting to feel more comfortable" he said. "Today, we had a little adversity at times, but we're going to need close games like these to build for the future."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0