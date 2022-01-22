Boys Basketball | Herrin takes first at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic

WEST FRANKFORT — Sophomore guard Exavier Williams drained 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Herrin Tigers fend off the Marion Wildcats, 42-36, in the championship game of the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic Saturday night.

The win allowed the Tigers to avenge an early-season loss to Marion. Herrin went a perfect 3-0 at West Frankfort to improve to 14-5 overall, including 11 wins over the last 12 games. The Wildcats went 2-1 in the tourney and fall to 11-9 overall.

Williams, who had only three points in the first half - that coming on an incredible fade-away 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first period - added another huge 3-pointer at the close of the third period to give the Tigers the lead back at 25-24. He finished with 13 points.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Haydon Mayer of Herrin led all scorers with 14 points despite sitting out almost the entire third period with four fouls.

Tigers head coach Sayler Shurtz said he couldn't be prouder of his team's performance.

"They (Wildcats) tried us tonight with that press, and at times we faltered, but ultimately, we stayed calm and were able to adapt to the situation and come out on top."

Shurtz added that Williams deserves credit for standing tall at the free-throw line with the game on the line.

"It's cliché, but Exavier was the X factor as we like to call him. He's a young guy - a sophomore - who rides on confidence. After he made those first couple of free throws, I felt very comfortable with him at the line."

Marion head coach Gus Gillespie said both teams played well in a tightly-called game by the officials, especially on the defensive end.

"Both teams tried to control tempo and pace," Gillespie said. "The difference in the game was that their scoring droughts weren't as long as ours. To beat a good team, you can't have a scoring drought. We were stuck on 28 points forever. The plays (Williams' shots) at the end of the first and third quarters were back-breakers when someone kind of throws up a Hail Mary and it goes in...twice.

"It's hard to recover from that when you've been sound and solid (defensively) all night," Gillespie continued. "They've got a good basketball team. We just weren't clicking on all cylinders when it came to offense. We missed some shots that we've been hitting. Our bench is not very deep at this moment and maybe a little fatigue set in. I told the kids let's brush this one off. We played a heck of a team. We played hard and had our opportunities. Now, let's see what we can get ready for next week."

Mayer, who has now earned two tourney MVP awards this season (Eldorado Holiday Tournament was the other), described the game with the Marion as a "dog fight," or perhaps more appropriately, cat fight.

"From the beginning, there's always great energy when we play Marion," he said. "The whole game was very physical and they're used to playing that way in a bigger conference, but obviously we showed tonight that we can play that way, too."

Herrin led 11-8 after one period and the score was tied 18 all at the intermission.

In the third period, the Tigers took a 25-24 lead after three periods. Marion regained the lead briefly at 26-26 on a shot in the lane from senior Trevor Jackson. Riley Chrostoski of Herrin gave the Tigers the lead back at 27-26 when he had a stickback of his own missed shot.

Again, the Wildcats answered as Evan Noelle scored for a 28-27 lead. Mayer then gave the Tigers the advantage at 29-28 on a shot in the lane and the Wildcats would not catch them the rest of the way.

Chrostoski scored for a 31-28 lead. Williams made 1-of-2 free throws for a four-point lead at 32-28. Fellow sophomore Jonathan Harrison then got loose on the baseline and rammed home a slam dunk for a 34-28 lead. Chrostoski again tallied a bucket to extend the lead to eight at 36-28.

Venson Newsom, who led Marion with 13 points, notched a pair of free throws to pull the Wildcats within six at 40-34 and then had an opportunity to close the gap to four, but proceeded to miss two tosses. Williams countered with two tosses of his own to account for the final margin.

Named to the All-Tourney Team from Herrin were Fox Connor, Jonathan Harrison and Mayer. Representing Marion were Newsom, Jackson and Evan Noelle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0