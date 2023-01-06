Boys Basketball | Hosman is focal point of Massac County's offense

METROPOLIS — The point guard is the most important position on the basketball court. It is the point guard who relays the play call from the head coach each time down the floor when his team has the ball. It is the point guard's responsibility to direct his teammates and to make sure the ball goes where it is supposed to go on the offensive end. It is also the point guard who often reminds his teammates what defense the team is playing at a given time and what to expect from the opposition.

There are few point guards - or floor generals if you will - here in Southern Illinois who command the floor better than Massac County junior Isaac Hosman.

Hosman almost singlehandedly carried his team to victory over previously unbeaten Herrin Tuesday night, scoring 20 of his 23 points in the second half. He is averaging right at 20 points per game and is converting 50% of his shots from the field - a high percentage for a guard.

As good as Hosman has been shooting the ball, however, he is even better known for his distribution of the ball or passing.

Last year as a sophomore, he set the school's single-game assists record with 18. He is currently on pace to set the single-season and career assists records at the school. He is also about to crack the 1,000-point barrier for his career.

And while the points are nice, they aren't what drives this young man.

"My dad (Patriots head coach Joe Hosman) told me a long time ago that if you pass the ball enough, people will like playing with you, so I have tried to do that," Isaac Hosman said. "If I get the ball to one of my teammates in a good position to score, they usually put the ball in the hole."

The junior said there's a fine line between knowing when to pass and when to shoot.

"I try to let the game come to me," he said. "That's what I have to do as the point guard. That ... and be the best leader I can be for the team."

Hosman said he didn't get to see his older brothers (Zach and Andrew) play ball for the Patriots Both were guards and enjoyed successful careers of their own.

"But I've heard a lot from other people about how good they were as players," he said. "That's why one of my goals was to finish with more assists than both of them."

Hosman said there wasn't anyone he emulated as a youngster, but did enjoy watching former Herrin player, Brandon Anthony, play a few years ago.

"I watched him because he was a point guard and was a really good passer," Hosman said.

Joe Hosman said his son is a true point guard because he has a pass-first mentality.

"If you're open, he's going to get you the ball 90% of the time," the veteran head coach said. "But if he needs to score, he is capable of doing that, too. He's having a good year. I think he makes us go on offense."

The elder Hosman said when his son pushes the ball downcourt, the team seems to get in transition better.

"Isaac came into high school with a lot of expectations and he has accomplished quite a bit," Hosman said. He's not a big, physical-looking kid by any means, but he plays bigger than what he is."

Hosman said Isaac has been close to a triple-double (double figures in points, assists and rebounds) a couple of times.

"He runs the show for us. He sets the tone. Sometimes, he forgets that I'm coach and not dad on the court, but for the most part, he's been a pleasure to coach. Obviously, I want him to do well. Of course, I want all my players to do well. I admit that I have been a little tougher on Isaac than the others."

Isaac said he usually lets any criticism roll off his back.

"It's just part of the game," he said. "There are good days and bad days. Mostly good, thankfully. I just try to do what my dad says and move on. Basketball has been a very important part of my life. I love to compete. That's probably what I enjoy most."