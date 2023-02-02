HERRIN — In a stunning turn of events, the Illinois High School Association notified Herrin school officials by letter Thursday that its varsity boys basketball win at Benton this past Friday must be forfeited.

The game ended with the Tigers leading the Rangers, 60-52, with 57.7 seconds left in overtime after one of the Benton players - Nick Melvin - twice shoved Herrin player Jonathan Harrison as teammate Kyrese Lukens attempted a second free throw. Harrison ended up out of bounds in front of the Herrin student section. Video broadcast of the game shows Harrison holding both arms up in the air over his head and offering no resistance. Melvin then ran toward Harrison and threw a punch.

Herrin High School Athletic Director Stephanie Allen said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson referenced "unsportsmanlike conduct" on Herrin's part in delivering his decision.

"Today, we were informed by the IHSA that last Friday’s game at Benton will be counted as a double forfeit," Allen said. "The game was called by the officials with 57.7 seconds left in overtime after a Benton player pushed one of our players at the free-throw line twice. Our player avoided the altercation by putting his hands up and began walking to the bench.

"The Benton player then lunged at our player and threw a punch. Coaches, players, administrators, and police then intervened. IHSA chose to suspend our player one game for choosing to walk away and do the right thing. The head official stated we were not finishing the basketball game and we would be awarded the win."

Allen said she is "deeply saddened" by the decision from the IHSA. "We are currently working with the IHSA to reverse this decision."

Benton High School Athletic Director Ryan Miller sent the following statement:

"We have fully cooperated with the IHSA investigation and complied with all mandated penalties that have been placed upon us."

If the ruling stands after an appeal, the Tigers will lose their first-place standing within the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. A loss would drop their record to 4-2 in league play, one game behind Massac County's 5-1. Moreover, their overall record would fall to 21-3.

“After communicating with the game officials and school personnel, it was my assessment that the game could have been completed, despite the ugly incident that occurred,” said Anderson in a statement provided to The Southern by the IHSA on Thursday night. “I believe the game officials may have indicated that Herrin had won the contest because they were ahead at the time it was called off, but per NFHS rules, because the game was never concluded, we did not have a completed contest. This ultimately led me to rule a double forfeit, because I believe the unsportsmanlike conduct by both head coaches prevented the game from resuming. Regardless, we cannot let actions like this tarnish high school athletics. Any future incidents involving these schools will result in significantly stiffer penalties, which could include exclusion from competing in the IHSA State Series.”

Herrin is scheduled to host Murphysboro on Friday while Benton is set to play at West Frankfort.