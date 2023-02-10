The pairings were announced by the Illinois High School Association late Friday afternoon for the postseason boys basketball tournament.

The action gets underway with preliminary-round games Saturday, Feb. 18 followed by the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and regional championship games on Friday, Feb. 24.

CLASS 1A

In Class 1A, four regionals locally will feed into the Gallatin County Sectional (Feb. 28 through March 3). Those are: Crab Orchard, Webber Township, New Athens and Goreville.

CRAB ORCHARD REGIONAL

At the Crab Orchard Regional, preliminary or quarterfinal-round games feature the top-seeded Trojans of Crab Orchard hosting Carrier Mills. Gallatin County will host Hardin County.

Norris City-Omaha-Enfield will host Joppa-Maple Grove and Pope County will host Galatia. Times have not yet been set for any of those quarterfinal games.

Crab Orchard will then host the semifinals and finals. Game times for the semifinals are 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with the finale set for 7 p.m.

WEBBER TOWNSHIP REGIONAL

At the Webber Township Regional, first-round games pit Thompsonville at Steeleville; Grayville at Sesser-Valier; Woodlawn at Webber Township; and Edwards County at Waltonville.

The Steeleville Warriors, who are the No. 2 overall seed, are the top-rated team at Webber Township.

NEW ATHENS REGIONAL

In opening-round games at the New Athens Regional, Elverado will travel to Wayne City; New Athens will make the trek to Christopher; Zeigler-Royalton will travel to Marissa-Coulterville; and Trico will play at Okawville.

New Athens will then host the semifinals and finale.

GOREVILLE REGIONAL

In the opening round of the Goreville Regional, Dongola will play at Meridian; Cairo will travel to Century; Egyptian is at Goreville; and Shawnee will travel to Cobden.

Goreville will host the semifinals and final.

CLASS 2A

In Class 2A, the Benton, Sparta, Nashville and Harrisburg regional winners will filter into the Pinckneyville Sectional (Feb. 28-March 3).

BENTON REGIONAL

The opening round of the Benton Regional will feature Hamilton County at Johnston City and West Frankfort at Murphysboro.

Again, all opening-round games are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 with the semifinals and finale set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 25.

Top-seeded Massac County will face the winner of the Hamilton County-JC game in one semifinal game at Benton, while the Rangers will face the winner of West Frankfort at Murphysboro in the second game.

SPARTA REGIONAL

In the opening round of the Sparta Regional, the host Bulldogs will travel to Red Bud to take on the Musketeers. Chester will travel to Freeburg.

Columbia will then face the winner of Sparta-Red Bud at Sparta followed by Pinckneyville who will take on the winner of Chester and Freeburg.

NASHVILLE REGIONAL

In the opening round of the Nashville Regional, Trenton-Wesclin will host Belleville Althoff Catholic and Breese Mater Dei will host Du Quoin.

Breese Central will then meet the winner of the Trenton-Wesclin-Althoff game in one semifinal tilt and Pinckneyville will battle the winner of Mater Dei and Du Quoin in the other.

HARRISBURG REGIONAL

In the opening round of the Harrisburg Regional, Eldorado will play its cross-county rival, Harrisburg Bulldogs, while Carmi-White County will host Anna-Jonesboro.

Carterville will play the winner of the two Saline County schools and Vienna will battle the winner of Carmi-AJ. Both of those games will be at Harrisburg.

CLASS 3A

In Class 3A, regional winners from Jacksonville, Mascoutah, Mount Vernon and Bethalto Civic Memorial will advance to the Centralia Sectional.

MASCOUTAH REGIONAL

There are no quarterfinal-round games at Mascoutah.

Centralia will face Waterloo in one semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Mascoutah will host Carbondale (10-14) in the 7:30 p.m. game.

MOUNT VERNON REGIONAL

There is one quarterfinal or play-in game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 as Marion (12-14) will host Effingham. The winner of that game will play top-seeded Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the first semifinal game and Herrin will battle Richland County or Olney (19-6) in the second semifinal match at 7:30 p.m.

The Rams are 18-8 overall and in first place in the South Seven Conference. Herrin (22-4) are in the opposite bracket as the four seed. The Tigers beat Mount Vernon at Herrin earlier this season.