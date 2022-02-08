Boys Basketball | Late burst helps Marion get past Carbondale

MARION — Thirteen straight points over a three-minute stretch was the difference as the Marion Wildcats knocked off South Seven Conference rival Carbondale, 62-49, Tuesday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

The game was tied at 45 with 7:03 remaining after Marion’s Rayzhaun Bardo picked up his fourth foul and Carbondale’s DeMarcus Funchess hit two bonus free throws.

The Wildcats (13-12, 4-3) took off after that. Evan Noelle converted a 3-point play and Bardo hit a driving floater in the lane. Then it was baskets from reserves Phoenix Hatchett and Bryson Wilson that proved huge and were followed by free throws and a layup by Venson Newsom to cap the run.

Marion suddenly had a 13-point lead at 58-45 and even extended the margin before it was over. A pair of free throws by Bardo gave him 23 points for the night and the Wildcats’ biggest lead at 62-47 with 58.4 seconds left.

“We’ve been in many positions in the fourth quarter it seems like every game,” said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. “Our kids did a lot of good things. Every player that stepped on the floor was dialed in wanting to know how can we help the team win.”

Carbondale (7-13, 2-6) got off to a hot start and led 14-6 after a 3-pointer from Soloman McIntyre and went into the second quarter with a 16-9 lead after a trey by Jaden Patterson.

Marion took its first lead at 17-16 on a 3-pointer by Newsom and the Terriers led again at 21-19 with a triple from McIntyre. But the Wildcats got the lead back at 26-23 with a minute left before halftime on a trey from Bardo.

Both teams went on 10-0 runs in the second half. Marion was ahead 42-32 after a nifty turnaround jumper by Noelle, then Carbondale’s run that tied it at 45 included a pair of 3-pointers from Decarl Payne.

Noelle finished with 18 points and Newsom had 14 in the victory, but it was the combined seven points from Wilson, Hatchett and Nick Ucci, who hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter, that excited Marion’s coaches the most.

“We have to have those guys down the stretch,” Gillespie said. “These kids have continued to fight and get better. We’re a much better team than when we played Carbondale in December and it showed tonight.”

Payne scored 11 points to lead the Terriers. Patterson and Jeremiah Tate both had nine and Funchess tallied six.

Marion’s next game is at Centralia with another chance to avenge a loss from the first loop of the South Seven slate, while Carbondale is at home Friday to play Belleville Althoff.

“We’ve played 11 teams with 20 wins at this point,” Gillespie said. “Our schedule has been unbelievably tough and it’s tested us. I think it’s showed that we can be a pretty good basketball team.”

