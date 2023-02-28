The Pinckneyville Panthers have enjoyed another strong season in boys basketball, putting together a 26-6 overall record, including yet another regional championship after edging Columbia, 48-45, last Friday.

One of the key contributors to the team’s success is senior point guard Pearson Launius.

“Pearson is a four-year player for us and two-year varsity starter,” said Panthers coach Bob Waggoner. “He has good size (6-foot-2), handles the ball well, is a good passer, and can score. But even more important, he has developed into an all-around leader on the floor.”

Launius is averaging 8.3 points-per-game, as well as 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 steals.

Against Columbia, Launius stepped up his game offensively, notching 19 points to help lead Pinckneyville to victory.

“And he only had one turnover,” Waggoner said. “Pearson did a very good job of taking care of the basketball, especially down the stretch. He is consistently very solid for us. This is the time of year when you need your seniors to lead you, and that is exactly what Pearson is doing.”

Launius said his overall game is improved over last year.

“I am able to get downhill to the rim better for one thing,” he said. “And I think I’m a better shooter now. We all put a lot of time in the gym over the summer and participated in the 10,000-shot challenge – practicing all different kinds of shots. I also put on some weight and got stronger in the weight room. People can’t push me around as easily anymore.”

Launius said he grew up playing the game with his older brother, Preston, who competed at Sesser-Valier.

“When I was a freshman in high school, Dawson Yates, who was a senior, took me under his wing and helped me out a lot. I really appreciated that,” the senior said. “We’re still pretty good friends today.”

Launius said the Panthers have had a great year, but there is still unfinished business.

“We have high expectations as a team. We think we’re capable of going pretty far this season,” he said. “Playing on our home floor this week in the sectional is a pretty big advantage.”

Launius said he has not decided on where he will attend college next fall. His plan is to study criminal justice.

“I’d like to keep playing basketball, but I’m not in any hurry to make a decision.”

Launius said he will miss everything about Panthers basketball.

“I will miss my teammates and playing in front of the home fans – just being a part of the Pinckneyville Panthers basketball tradition.”