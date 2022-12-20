Boys Basketball | Lukens leads Herrin past Carterville

HERRIN — The undefeated Herrin Tigers defended their home turf Tuesday, defeating the Carterville Lions, 64-54, in a River-to-River Conference non-divisional game.

Four Herrin players hit for double figures led by sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens' career high 23 points.

"Ky's an outstanding player," said Tigers coach Sayler Shurtz. "We told him that when he gets the ball, to go with it until somebody stops you. I think people have seen that he can distribute it and he can score. And he's a pretty good defender, as well. We had four guys tonight in double digits. If you can do that, you're usually going to have a pretty good night."

Junior center Jonathan Harrison followed with 16 points - a season-high for him, which included a handful of dunks. Notching 10 points apiece were senior Haydon Mayer and another sophomore guard, Madox Billingsley. Junior guard Exavier Williams added five points to the final result.

The Lions were pretty much a two-person wrecking crew on the offensive end. Seniors Kade Lustenberger (24) and Caden Hawkins (23) combined for 47 points. Both accounted for four 3-pointers. Peyton Bittle added five points and Blake Burkey chipped in two.

The Tigers led at each quarter break: 16-13, 32-20, and 48-35. Carterville pulled as close as seven points in the fourth quarter before falling back to a deficit of double digits.

"I was pretty proud of our guys and the poise they showed tonight," Shurtz said. "I thought we were pretty aggressive offensively in the first half. I thought Jonathan (Harrison) played his best offensive game in a while. It was a complete team win and that's what we're going to need out of these guys. We must continue to execute on both ends of the floor. Tonight, I thought we were in control most of the game."

Shurtz said Carterville's dynamic duo of Hawkins and Lustenberger kept the Lions within striking range.

"They weren't all open shots either. I thought, 'Man, these guys are hitting some shots three and four feet beyond the arc against some tough looks. We knew they would get theirs, but I thought they shot very well from the perimeter and that kept them in the game," Shurtz said.

Carterville coach Shane Hawkins said the Tigers played well.

"They came out and punched us in the mouth early," Hawkins said. "They went and got some stuff at the rim and got some offensive rebounds that resulted in stickbacks. They really kicked us in the paint early, and then we kind of corrected that part, but they are so explosive offensively because they have guys who can shoot the basketball.

"I thought we did a pretty good job of guarding their shooters," Hawkins said. "But they're pretty good athletes and when we got out on the shooters, they were able to get by us. Our help side wasn't very good. We made a run late, but it was just too easy for them. We had a lot of good looks late, but couldn't get one to go. When you can't put the ball in the hole consistently, it makes this game really tough."

Hawkins added that while Lukens had the big game overall points-wise for Herrin, it was Mayer who set the tone early.

"He's the one who kicked us early," the coach said. "He went and got seven of the first nine or 10 points for them. He's a hard matchup for us - an old-school guy who beats you in different ways. He can get to the rim. He can shoot a 15-footer like nobody's business and if you're late on a close out, he can hit it from 3. The guy's really good."

Herrin plays at Marion on Thursday night. Both Herrin and Carterville will compete at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament beginning Dec. 26.