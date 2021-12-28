Boys Basketball | Lustenberger lifts Carterville past Fairfield at Eldorado Holiday Tournament

ELDORADO — Kade Lustenberger’s short pull-up jumper and resulting free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining on the clock lifted Carterville to a 40-38 win over Fairfield in the Eldorado Holiday Tournament semifinals Tuesday.

After struggling against Fairfield’s 1-2-2 zone all day, Carterville committed 14 turnovers in the first three quarters, the Lions turned the ball over just once in the fourth quarter. Taking care of the ball, allowed the Lions to overcome a six-point deficit in the final six minutes.

“They’re strong and they do a very good job of keeping it (the zone) tight where it’s hard to get any penetration,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “Finally in the second half we were able to get it inside. We got a couple baskets, got to the free throw line and we got a couple kick-outs for threes. It took a while to get adjusted to it. They have some length and some athletes on the side of that zone.”

Carterville had eight 3-point buckets in the game, just four from inside the arc.

“It (the zone) caused them a lot of trouble,” said Fairfield coach Scott McElravy. “They made a few more threes than we were hoping, which hurt. That happens.”

Two of those treys came in a 20-second span midway through the fourth quarter.

John Stroud, a 6-foot-2 senior, drained a baseline 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining to pull the Lions to within 35-32.

Fairfield’s Camden Robbins got behind Carterville’s defense on the ensuing inbounds play, sprinting for an apparent run-out. However, Carterville sophomore Aiden Hinton hustled back and knocked Robbins’ shot aside.

“If the layup goes in it’s five, we’re still fighting uphill,” Hawkins said. “When you win close games, you have to make plays. We had guys step up and make plays.”

The Lions were able to maintain possession and found Stroud behind the arc once again. His second trey in 17 seconds tied the game at 35.

Carterville eventually took a 37-35 advantage on free throws by Hinton and Nolan Hartford, but nearly coughed up the lead with its only turnover of the fourth quarter.

The Lions attempted to inbound the ball under the Fairfield basket with about 14 seconds left, but Carterville was whistled for a five-second call. The Mules inbounded the ball to Dylan Best, who drained a fadeaway 3-pointer.

With just under 10 seconds remaining, Carterville got the ball to Lustenberger who converted the game-winning shot. The play unfolded slightly differently than it was drawn up, but Hawkins said the goal was to get the ball into the senior’s hands.

“I trust him off the bounce, he can pull up and hit a three,” he said. “He can hit a 15-footer and he can make a move and a play at the rim. He made the right read and had a good play and a finish.”

In the meantime, the Mules struggled offensively down the stretch, scoring just three points in the final six minutes.

“That’s kind of one of the negative things with us,” said McElravy. We get a little anxious at times. But, we’ve been in a lot of these games this year. They’re getting to be in a lot of these games. Hopefully, we get a little better with that.”

Stroud led the 9-2 Lions with 16 points while Lustenberger finished with 13. Best scored 16 for 9-4 Fairfield and Robbins had 10.

Carterville’s win sets up a semifinal matchup with Herrin on Wednesday. Fairfield will play Vienna in the fifth-place bracket.

