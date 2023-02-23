CARTERVILLE — Senior Kade Lustenberger is enjoying another solid season for Carterville and is a key factor in the team's 25-6 overall record and advancement to the Class 2A regional championship game Friday night in Harrisburg.

Lustenberger, a 6-foot-5 forward, is averaging 12.4 points-per-game, as well as 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. A River-to-River All-Conference performer a year ago, the senior is a likely repeat selection this year.

"Kade is a big, athletic kid and has been a three-year varsity player for us," said Lions coach Shane Hawkins. "He shoots the ball very well from the outside and also has the ability to drive to the basket and score."

Hawkins said he would describe Lustenberger as a "very cerebral player" who has a "high basketball IQ" and does a good job of recognizing the opposition's tendencies both on the offensive and defensive ends.

"Kade has had some really good ballgames for us this year," Hawkins continued. "I think his best game came at Pinckneyville last week. He put up 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. And when Caden (Hawkins) went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a finger injury, he took over the ballhandling duties and did a fine job. Kade has been a huge part of our success."

The long-range shooter also fired in 24 points against Herrin and enjoyed a 10-point, 12-rebound game against Vandalia.

The numbers are nice, but not that important to the senior.

Lustenberger said he is more thrilled with the team's success on the hardwood.

"It's really cool to be finishing out my senior year with my buddies," he said. "We've been playing basketball together since we were 5 or 6 years old. Things have gone really well this season for us. Our 25 wins has tied the school record, and hopefully, we can continue to add to that."

Lustenberger said he would agree with his coach that the contest against Pinckneyville was his best all-around game.

"I would have to think so," he said. "I know it was my best defensive game. That was probably the hardest I've played all season long. I pretty much left it all on the floor that night."

Lustenberger said it was incredible to build a 24-0 lead on the Panthers on their senior night game.

"Coach Hawkins said he doesn't think any team has ever done that to Pinckneyville before. That was a big win for us. It felt good to go undefeated in the conference."

Lustenberger said that while he has always had a passion for the game of basketball, he will not likely play basketball at the collegiate level.

"Probably not," he said. "Right now, I plan to attend the University of Missouri, where I want to major in business management and minor in real estate. But if things don't work out the way I hope, you never know... I might consider playing again someday."