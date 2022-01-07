Boys Basketball | Marion defeats Mount Vernon in conference battle

MOUNT VERNON — Taking good shots and making life miserable for Mount Vernon's star player added up to a 45-42 win for the Marion Wildcats in a South Seven Conference boys basketball game Friday night at Changnon Gymnasium.

Marion improved to 7-7 overall and 2-1 in the South Seven, while Mount Vernon dropped to 11-6 and 3-2.

Rayzhaun Bardo scored 17 points and Evan Noelle had 11 for the Wildcats, who also got a boost and nine points from Trevor Jackson in his return from a wrist injury. Venson Newsom added eight points in the win.

"We knew all week it would be a tough ballgame," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "The kids hung in there and played hard from tip to finish. It wasn't perfect, but our attention to detail all week in practice, to do what we wanted to do, was as good as all year."

And that game plan was to spread the ball with space on offense and wait for great shots — and throw as many defenders as possible at Mount Vernon's 6-foot-8 standout NJ Benson any time he touched the ball.

"We need efficiency with our possessions," Gillespie said. "When we try to play faster, our possessions go down. When we pass the ball around and look for things, our percentage goes up. The kids did a good job of that tonight. Even the shots we missed were good looks."

Benson, who is headed to Missouri State, still scored a game-high 22 points for the Rams.

"He's a load on the block and he's so big," Gillespie said. "You've got to do something to make him earn his points because he's going to get them."

That meant Newsom and Bryson Wilson and anyone else on the court — including Noelle and Jackson — going after Benson.

Mount Vernon scored the game's first five points, but the Wildcats took their first lead at 9-7 on a steal and layup by Bardo, who also hit a 3-pointer to give Marion a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams were in front again at 20-19 with a 3-pointer from Calan Kujawa, but it was the last time of the night as baskets from Bardo and Jackson gave the Wildcats a 23-20 advantage at the break.

Marion scored the last six points of the third quarter — Newsom had five of them — and went into the fourth with a 35-27 lead.

Marion led by as many as nine points in the final period but the Rams got close with Benson throwing down a pair of dunks. It was just 43-41 when Benson hit two free throws with 1:09 left.

Newsom missed a layup that would've iced it, but Benson missed two free throws with 19.6 seconds remaining. In the time that was left, Newsom split four tosses and Mount Vernon's Cooper Hemby also split free throws and missed a potential tying 3-pointer.

Jackson missed two free throws with 1.7 on the clock and the Rams had a final chance but Bardo stole the inbounds pass to officially end it.

"Having Trevor back was big," Gillespie said. "He's tough and competitive and he's a senior. He's been itching to play for us. He got in and never came out. He got his nose in there several times."

The Rams were coming off a 71-51 win over Salem on Tuesday, which followed them placing third in the Centralia Holiday Tournament with losses to eventual champion St. Louis Vashon and the host Orphans.

Marion was playing for the first time since playing three games in one day — and five games in 48 hours — at the inaugural Route 13 Christmas Classic.

"This was a good win," Gillespie said. "This is a tough place to play and Mount Vernon is a good ball team."

Marion had a game which was scheduled Saturday at the Christian County Shootout in Kentucky canceled, but quickly added a game instead against University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, at 4:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon is scheduled to host Waterloo on Saturday night.

