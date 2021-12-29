Boys Basketball | Marion gets win over Jacksonville in Route 13 Christmas Classic

MARION — The multiverse phenomenon is all the rage in pop culture these days so maybe it shouldn't seem too strange to see a bus with what looks like a mashup of our Marion and Massac County teams on the back sitting outside of Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

That bus belongs to the Marion Patriots boys basketball team from the state of Arkansas — a land where face masks are not required during competition — and so far that version of Marion is steamrolling its way through the inaugural and yet already revamped Route 13 Christmas Classic holiday tournament.

Marion destroyed Springfield Southeast in Tuesday's first session, 56-18, then obliterated Du Quoin, 73-40, on Wednesday night.

That was after the same Springfield Southeast team that was crushed by the Patriots, blasted Du Quoin, 81-15, earlier in the day Wednesday.

Kam Banks led Southeast with 25 points, with 11 of those coming in the second quarter. Seth Doss scored all 14 of his points in the third period and Don Hobbs chipped in 12 for the Spartans.

Cade Hutchens and Maurice Washington both scored 10 points for Du Quoin, which came into the tournament with a 6-2 record. Those previous losses were to Pinckneyville and Murphysboro, who were battling each other Wednesday in the semifinals in the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic.

Then the Indians had to face the Arkansas version of Marion and found themselves down 15-2 after a layup by Zyon Parnell before Washington scored with 1:15 left in the first quarter.

The margin was at 36-15 when Hutchens hit a 3-pointer but was 40-18 at the half following a layup by big man Omareion Jefferson.

Ryan Forrest wowed the crowd with an NBA dunk-contest worthy reverse slam with six minutes left in the third quarter that made it 46-18 and it was 64-29 going into the fourth following an acrobatic layup by Jayden Forrest.

The homestanding and more familiar Marion Wildcats opened play in the tournament Wednesday morning with a 57-25 win over Jacksonville.

Marion scored the first 10 points of the game and led 15-5 at the first stop. Nick Ucci, who made his first start, had five of those points and Evan Noelle had four.

The Wildcats also got buckets from Venson Newsom and Rayzhaun Bardo and a pair of free throws from Nehemiah Goodman in the opening eight minutes.

Noelle poured in seven points in the second quarter, Newsom had seven in the third and Bardo put in five in both the second and quarter periods as Marion rolled to the win.

The margin was 31-15 at the half and the Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the third quarter to improve to 5-4. Bardo finished with 12 points, while Noelle and Newsom both had 11 and Ucci chipped in eight.

Jerret Belford scored a team-high six points for the Crimsons, who dropped to 1-11. Nathan McCombs added five points for Jacksonville.

Also on the first night, Paducah Tilghman rolled to an 87-36 victory over Jacksonville. That meant going into Wednesday's final game, which was Marion (IL) against Tilghman, the tournament's first five contests ended with a running clock.

The event, which has replaced the long-running Carbondale Holiday Tournament, was originally meant to be held with two pools hosted at Marion and Carbondale.

That all changed Monday night when Carbondale and Cairo were both put on COVID-19 protocol pauses. The pairings were quickly changed into the farthest-traveling teams playing on Tuesday night, then the local teams playing twice Wednesday.

The tournament will move into a bracket on Thursday after Wednesday's results are sorted out. The first of seven games will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 7:30 p.m. with the championship.

Most games will be in Cuss Wilson Gymnasium, although at least one game will be held in the Health Education Building.

