Boys Basketball | Marion hands Olney first loss to win regional title

OLNEY — Venson Newsom timed his jump perfectly, stretched out his right arm and blocked Olney Richland County’s last shot at extending its perfect season on Saturday night.

Newsom got a hand on the ball when Chase Travis put up a 3-point shot in the final seconds and Marion ran out the clock to beat Olney Richland County, 41-38, in the championship game of the Olney 3A Regional at Ron Herrin Gymnasium.

Travis, a 6-foot-5 senior who averaged 20 points per game, had the ball on the right arc with time winding down and Newsom sizing him up.

“When I looked at the clock and it said 11 seconds, I knew he was going to shoot it,” Newsom said. “I was just waiting for it and I got it finally.”

Marion is now 17-13 and advances to the Highland Sectional, where it faces East St. Louis (25-5) on Wednesday night. The Wildcats have now won three regional titles since 2018 and faced the Flyers in the sectional round each time.

Olney’s season is over at 27-1.

Newsom also had the winning shot in the final five seconds of Friday night’s 40-38 win over Mascoutah in the delayed semifinals, but there were many heroes for the Wildcats in both victories.

“To come up here two hours away and have to beat Mascoutah and then, in a non-traditional format because of the weather, have to come back and beat a team that’s undefeated on their home floor, I told our kids that’s going to require so much toughness,” said Marion head coach Gus Gillespie. “I told them, ‘You’ve been dealt a tough hand, but you can do it.’”

Marion’s win over the Tigers wouldn't have been possible without sophomore Brady Jackson coming off the bench and hitting two 3-pointers in the second quarter, or without Bryson Wilson’s steal and layup that made it 41-36 with 1:38 remaining.

“That breakaway might have been the difference late in the game,” Gillespie said.

The win also wouldn’t have been possible without Trevor Jackson and Rayzhaun Bardo pushing Marion out to an early eight-point lead. Marion was up 12-4 and 14-6 after layups by Jackson in the first quarter.

And there was Evan Noelle, who nailed two huge 3-pointers in the third quarter and a pair of baskets in the final frame and finished as Marion’s leading scorer with 13 points. He was the only Wildcat in double figures.

“The last five minutes our defense was outstanding,” Gillespie said. “We got off to an easy start, almost too easy. We back off a little bit and they make a game out of it. But it came down to the fourth quarter. I told the kids at halftime we were going to make a spurt and let’s do it with our defense.”

Olney went on an 11-0 run and took its first lead at 15-14 at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter on a bucket by freshman Rex Hallam, whose appearance off the bench drew a huge cheer from the home crowd.

Travis finished the big run with part of his game-high 14 points, but the two 3-pointers from Brady Jackson gave the Wildcats a 20-19 lead at halftime.

Olney had a six-point lead at 31-25 when Zecheriah Wease with 3:05 remaining in the third period, but the Wildcats finished the quarter with seven straight to take the lead into the fourth.

That run included a layup by Wilson, a 3-pointer from Noelle and a basket by Newsom at the buzzer after a wild flurry in the final seconds.

Marion’s points in the fourth came with Noelle slipping free on an inbounds play, Bardo nailing a 3-pointer and Noelle driving the baseline to make it 39-36.

And although the Wildcats missed five straight free throws and turned the ball over down the stretch, the steal and layup by Wilson provided enough cushion before Newsom’s block sealed it.

“Newsom is just an athlete,” Gillespie said. “He went higher than he did and it was a heck of a block. Then to have the sense to get it out. It was just a big-time play.”

Newsom, a senior who led the Wildcats with 15 points in Friday’s win, was actually upset that Travis scored 14 points in Saturday’s game.

“I could’ve done way better,” Newsom said. “He was making tough shots all night. Which, that was the goal. But I still wish I would’ve held him to less and the game wouldn’t have been as close as it was.”

The block led to a victory celebration by the Marion faithful who made the trip as the Richland County fans stood stunned and watched — which caused Newsom to catapult the win over the Wildcats’ regional win over Herrin in 2020.

“My sophomore year, that was amazing winning it at home, but coming here and winning it against the home team is even better,” Newsom said. “It’s an amazing moment.”

