Boys Basketball | Marion rolls to win over Cairo at West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic

WEST FRANKFORT — Evan Noelle poured in 25 points and the Marion Wildcats cruised to a 70-35 win over Cairo in Tuesday night's first game at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic boys basketball tournament at Max Morris Gymnasium.

Marion improved to 10-8 and now has a three-game win streak for the first time this season, while Cairo dropped to 1-12 and hasn't won since its season opener.

Both of those streaks included Marion's 78-52 win over the Pilots on Jan. 11 at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

Cairo's Sheldon Adkinson put in the first basket of the rematch, but the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run after that starting with a layup by Rayzhaun Bardo.

Bardo then lobbed a perfect pass to Noelle for a baseline alley-oop dunk that started his big scoring night, although the early run also featured a trey by Bardo and layups from Venson Newsom and Trevor Jackson before Noelle, the slick junior guard, got off and rolling.

"I thought our kids came out and took care of business," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "They played under control and it's hard to play a game against the same team twice in a week and have some intensity. And I thought we came out and really established how we were going to play the game in the first four or five minutes."

Marion actually had two 11-0 runs in the first quarter and a 3-point play by Noelle started the second one. Another lob pass followed and Newsom got free for a layup before Noelle scored again.

Noelle also dropped in a pair of free throws with six seconds left in the first quarter after Cairo's Daquavion Mackins received a technical foul. That gave Noelle 11 points in the frame and the Wildcats had a 22-6 lead.

Noelle's prettiest shot arguably came at the halftime buzzer with a baseline fadeaway. He had just hit two free throws with four seconds left but a turnover gave Noelle the shot and Marion took a 38-12 lead into the break.

"We were getting him the ball where he could score," Gillespie said. "And he looked to be more aggressive."

Bardo and Jackson both added 11 points and Newsom had eight. Senior Kelly Pratt added six points off the bench for the Wildcats.

The second half also featured an acrobatic circus layup by Bryson Wilson, an inside basket from reserve center Phoenix Hatchett and a 3-pointer by sophomore Brady Jackson.

"We had some nice assists," Gillespie said. "We scored off the pass a lot and that's always good to see when you've got a game like that. You're not doing everything off the dribble, one on one, you're setting things up on the pass. That was good."

Mackins led Cairo with 11 points. Adkinson also reached double figures with 10 and Dyavonte Morse had seven.

In Tuesday's second game, Herrin rolled to a 65-48 win over host West Frankfort. Fox Conor led the Tigers with 17 points, while both Reese Billingsley and Haydon Mayer both added 16.

Lucas Whittington scored 16 points to lead the Redbirds, who led 15-14 after the first quarter.

Marion, which won the last Mid-Winter Classic held in 2020, plays West Frankfort in Friday's second game after Herrin takes on Cairo at 6 p.m.

The final session on Saturday begins with West Frankfort against Cairo at 6 p.m., followed by Marion playing Herrin for the first time since the season opener for both teams. Marion won that meeting, 53-45.

