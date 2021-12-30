Boys Basketball | Marion takes fourth place at inaugural Route 13 Classic

MARION — The two remaining local teams in the Route 13 Christmas Classic had to face off early Thursday morning and host Marion downed Du Quoin, 53-49, with the prize of getting two more games later in the day at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

Marion ultimately finished in fourth place at the inaugural event, which replaced the Carbondale Holiday Tournament and was quickly revamped after Carbondale and Cairo had to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols.

Evan Noelle dropped in the last of his game-high 19 points to break the eighth and ninth ties of the game and Venson Newsom added two free throws in the final seconds for the Wildcats, whose reward was facing Marion, Arkansas, a few hours later in the semifinals.

Rayzhaun Bardo added 14 points and Newsom finished with 11 for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-5 with the win over the Indians.

"They surprised us because I felt like they were going to trap and press like they've been playing everyone," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "They kind of kept us off-balance with a different game plan."

Du Quoin's record also moved to 6-5 after playing Marion and the Indians were shipped across the walkway to the Health Education Building to face Jacksonville.

Jacksonville picked up just its second win of the season when it took down Du Quoin in that one, 59-45, to end the tournament with a 1-3 record.

The Indians came into the tournament with a 6-2 record — those losses were to Pinckneyville and Murphysboro — and took lumps against Springfield Southeast and Marion, Arkansas, in Wednesday's sessions.

"It's fun to come in and play people you haven't played and some bigger schools," said Du Quoin coach Jason James. "In the last two games (Marion and Marion), we competed better."

Du Quoin had a 17-12 lead over the Wildcats after a bucket from Maurice Washington and a three-point play from Traijon Smith, but Bardo hit two free throws and Noelle drilled a trey before the first quarter ended.

Washington had 12 of his 18 points in the first half and Cade Hutchens hit one of his four 3-pointers with 25 seconds left in the second quarter to help the Indians take a 33-27 lead into the break.

Du Quoin was still ahead 37-33 when Marion reeled off 12 straight points starting with a three-point play from Nehemiah Goodman. Bardo followed with a trey, Noelle threw down an alley-oop dunk and Newsom had a pair of layups to finish the run.

Hutchens, who had 14 points, hit a 3-pointer and took in a layup to pull the Indians back even, but Noelle's last two baskets proved to be the difference.

"Evan hit a couple of big shots for us down the stretch," Gillespie said. "Defensively we were a lot better in the second half. We were playing tired and gambling in the first half. I thought our guys played a good 16 minutes of defense in the second half and showed some grit and toughness."

James was happy with his team's effort against the Wildcats considering the circumstances.

"You never know what you're going to get when you come out and play after getting on a bus at 7:30," James said. "They all slept on the way down here so I was thinking, OK, but I thought our effort was good. We competed very well against Marion and had our chances."

The game was followed by Jacksonville losing to Springfield Southeast to set up the next round of games.

While Jacksonville was playing Du Quoin, the host Wildcats took on the Patriots of Marion, Arkansas, and fell 41-29 despite giving a gutsy, inspired performance.

Goodman left the game with a foot injury, Bardo had to switch jerseys after getting bloodied, and Noelle picked up his third and fourth fouls in the second quarter.

And even with Newsom and Bardo combining for just three points, Noelle put in 17 and never fouled out.

The Patriots put a running clock on Springfield Southeast and Du Quoin in their two games but took a strong punch from their namesake school as Bryson Wilson and Kelly Pratt both came off the bench and provided strong defense in the second half.

Ryan Forrest led the way with 14 points and Donnie Cheers Jr. had all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Patriots, who led just 7-4 after one quarter and 14-6 at the half.

The Wildcats trailed 24-19 going into the fourth and were within four after a basket from Wilson with six minutes left, but Cheers helped the Patriots pull away late.

Springfield Southeast's win over Jacksonville put the Spartans into the other semifinal game against Paducah Tilghman, which they won 69-63 to advance to the championship game against the Patriots.

Marion, the Illinois version, took on Tilghman for the second night in a row and lost 62-34 in its third game of the day and fourth in 24 hours.

Gillespie noted after the Du Quoin game that basketball players might play three games in a day in the summer or at an AAU tournament, but not in high school. He was as curious as everyone else how his players would respond, and admitted after the second loss to Tilghman that his players didn't have enough time to recover.

None of the Wildcats reached double figures. Bardo was closest with nine, while both Newsom and Noelle had seven.

Tilghman led 30-15 at the half and 44-23 after three quarters following five straight points from Jequan Warren, who had 14 points. Tragen Arthur had 10 of his game-high 16 in the first quarter.

In Wednesday night's late game, Tilghman led 21-8 after one quarter and ultimately beat the Wildcats 64-54 but it was a much different story in between.

Marion pulled within 28-26 on a 3-pointer by Bardo and was within a point twice — first after Nick Ucci's trey with six minutes left in the third quarter and again after Newsom drilled a triple with 1:30 left in the same period.

Newsom's shot made it 40-39 and came with a foul attached, but the free throw was missed and Tilghman went on a run and pulled away.

Bardo finished with 22 points, half of which came in the second quarter. Noelle had a dozen, Newsom had a dunk as part of his 11 and Ucci tallied nine in the loss.

The Wildcats finished the tournament with a 6-7 overall record after going 2-3 in the event. Their next game is Friday, Jan. 7, on the road at Mount Vernon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0