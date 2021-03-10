Boys Basketball | Massac County clinches SIRR-Ohio crown

Massac County defeated Benton on Tuesday for the Southern Illinois River-to-River Ohio title in a true fight to the end.

The Patriots entered Rich Herrin Gymnasium with a one-game lead over Benton in the Ohio standings having a clear understanding of two possible outcomes. A win for Massac County would win the division outright and a loss would split the title with the Rangers. Much-like last season when both schools shared a three-way tie with Murphysboro at 7-3.

Led by senior JJ Sweatt with 20 points, the Patriots fought their way to a 51-48 victory in order to claim the division as their own.

“I mean it’s big,” said Sweatt. “Going into this year we thought we were playing into November, we got rescheduled to February, and we knew that conference is all that we got and we knew that’s what we wanted. We were focused on that all year and we banded together for 10 games, and we were ready…ready to fight.”

Clamping up on defense and knocking down clutch free throws was the winning formula for Sweatt and his team. Sweatt finished 11 of 13 from the free throw line and paired alongside sophomore Brody Smallman to slow down Benton senior Reece Johnson.