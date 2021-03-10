Boys Basketball | Massac County clinches SIRR-Ohio crown

Massac County defeated Benton on Tuesday for the Southern Illinois River-to-River Ohio title in a true fight to the end.
The Patriots entered Rich Herrin Gymnasium with a one-game lead over Benton in the Ohio standings having a clear understanding of two possible outcomes. A win for Massac County would win the division outright and a loss would split the title with the Rangers. Much-like last season when both schools shared a three-way tie with Murphysboro at 7-3.
Led by senior JJ Sweatt with 20 points, the Patriots fought their way to a 51-48 victory in order to claim the division as their own.
“I mean it’s big,” said Sweatt. “Going into this year we thought we were playing into November, we got rescheduled to February, and we knew that conference is all that we got and we knew that’s what we wanted. We were focused on that all year and we banded together for 10 games, and we were ready…ready to fight.”
Clamping up on defense and knocking down clutch free throws was the winning formula for Sweatt and his team. Sweatt finished 11 of 13 from the free throw line and paired alongside sophomore Brody Smallman to slow down Benton senior Reece Johnson.
Sweatt and Smallman’s defensive efforts paid off in the second half when the Patriots outscored the Rangers 24-19 after trailing by as much as eight points after the first quarter. Shutting down Johnson resulted in Benton’s offense slowing down and it was exactly what Joe Hosman’s team needed to pull off the comeback.
“It was a war and we got down early,” said Hosman. “I think we were down nine or 10, but we kept fighting, we made some plays and different kids made different plays tonight. We hit free throws going down the stretch and if somebody would have told me that we’d be this young and win the conference this year, I would have said you’re crazy.”
The Patriots finished 24 of 28 from the free throw line with contributions from Sweatt, Smallman and freshman Isaac Hosman down the final stretch.
“You look at the young guys that stepped up and they’re freshmen and sophomores hitting pressure-packed free throws,” said Hosman. “I have to give a lot of credit to JJ Sweatt and to Brody Smallman; Reece is a great ball player and a great young man, but he didn’t score in the second half and we thought that was huge.”
Massac County had troubles slowing down Johnson in the first half finishing with 12 points, but forced the 6-foot-1 guard into tough situations after collecting his fourth foul halfway through the third quarter. The Patriots later fell into foul trouble when 6-4 senior Kyler McIntosh fouled out with 3:43 remaining.
McIntosh’s absence left the door open for Benton’s Jacob Seidel, a 6-5 senior who picked up 16 points during Johnson’s second half dryspell. But the Patriots stuck to what they did well all game: lock up defensively and collect on their free throws.
“Reece is a great player and a smart kid,” said Sweatt. “Me and Brody Smallman took turns on him all night and we just really focused on on-ball pressure, off-ball pressure, both denying him as much as we could. He’s going to get his points, but we denied him when we could and really boxed out too down the end.”
Trailing early in games is familiar territory for Sweatt and his team. The senior remembered two wins against Murphysboro this season and one against Herrin in which the Patriots fought back and won.
Winning the conference was a feeling that Sweatt said his teammates wanted for themselves.
“We’ve been in situations where we’ve trailed all year long and road games in this conference are always tough,” said Sweatt. “We wanted to feel that we’re above everyone else and coming down here and getting this win solidifies our great season.”
For Hosman, it’s another accomplishment to his legendary career resume of over 650 wins. He’ll remember this season for many reasons.
“This was our championship and we’re just tickled to get it,” said Hosman. “We’ll take this right now and I just thank the lord that our kids got to play this year.”
