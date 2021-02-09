Boys Basketball | Massac County gets past Murphysboro in OT

METROPOLIS — Massac County leaned on freshman Will Harmon in overtime for a thrilling 65-64 victory against Murphysboro in SIRR-Ohio action on Tuesday.
Harmon, a 5-foot-10 shooting threat, made the final free throw of the game with 1.6 seconds remaining to move Massac County’s early record to 2-0. The freshman scored just four points in the first half, but nailed four threes in the second half to finish with 17 points.
“(Harmon) can shoot it, we want him to shoot it,” said Patriots coach Joe Hosman. “We have guys that find him and I thought both of our freshmen played well down the stretch.”
Hosman’s son, Isaac, was the other freshman to play significant minutes for the Patriots. After Murphysboro got a quick four points from Calvon Clemons to go ahead by three with two minutes left, Hosman answered back with a layup and 3-point play at the rim to put Massac County ahead 62-20 with 1:15 remaining in overtime.
Murphysboro quickly answered with a pair of JaQuan Jackson layups to regain a two-point advantage with 30 seconds remaining. A foul by the Red Devils put Kyler McIntosh at the free throw line where he converted on both attempts to tie the game at 64-64 with 20 seconds remaining.
The Red Devils took the ball with the clock under 10 seconds and turned it over to the hero, Harmon. Clemons fouled Harmon on the play to put the freshman at the line where he missed the first attempt, but converted the second shot that mattered the most.
“To be down against a team that has three veteran kids that went to the Elite Eight, I’m just pleased that our kids never did quit tonight,” said Hosman. “We still made some mistakes down the stretch that we hope to get cleaned up.”
It was a perfect ending to a miserable night in the turnover department for the Patriots. Massac County suffered 19 turnovers on the night with 12 happening in the second and third quarter alone.
The team cut that number down to just one turnover in the fourth quarter and managed to survive four in overtime to pull off the win. Senior J.J. Sweatt started his first game after not practicing for the past seven days to finish with eight points and seven rebounds.
McIntosh dominated the glass for Massac County with a game-high 13 rebounds and 12 points to pull off the double-double. The Patriots next face off against Harrisburg on Friday night.
“(Sweatt) is a three-year starter for us that we’re hoping to get going as the season progresses,” said Hosman. “Today I started him after missing a week of practice because it’s a different year. There’s been times this year where we practiced with nine kids, but we’re pleased with where we’re at and anytime you can start 1-0 in the conference and come back down 12 to win is quite the accomplishment.”
Murphysboro falls to 1-1 on the season after defeating Du Quoin in the season-opener. Clemons led the team in scoring against the Patriots with 19 points while Jackson finished with 15.
618-351-5178