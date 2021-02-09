Boys Basketball | Massac County gets past Murphysboro in OT

“To be down against a team that has three veteran kids that went to the Elite Eight, I’m just pleased that our kids never did quit tonight,” said Hosman. “We still made some mistakes down the stretch that we hope to get cleaned up.”

It was a perfect ending to a miserable night in the turnover department for the Patriots. Massac County suffered 19 turnovers on the night with 12 happening in the second and third quarter alone.

The team cut that number down to just one turnover in the fourth quarter and managed to survive four in overtime to pull off the win. Senior J.J. Sweatt started his first game after not practicing for the past seven days to finish with eight points and seven rebounds.

McIntosh dominated the glass for Massac County with a game-high 13 rebounds and 12 points to pull off the double-double. The Patriots next face off against Harrisburg on Friday night.

“(Sweatt) is a three-year starter for us that we’re hoping to get going as the season progresses,” said Hosman. “Today I started him after missing a week of practice because it’s a different year. There’s been times this year where we practiced with nine kids, but we’re pleased with where we’re at and anytime you can start 1-0 in the conference and come back down 12 to win is quite the accomplishment.”

Murphysboro falls to 1-1 on the season after defeating Du Quoin in the season-opener. Clemons led the team in scoring against the Patriots with 19 points while Jackson finished with 15.

