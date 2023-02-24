BENTON — Massac County extended its lead to 11 points at the half and held on to beat Murphysboro, 55-40, in the championship game of the Class 2A Benton boys basketball regional Friday night inside Rich Herrin Gym.

“I thought our kids played really well and after the first quarter we had complete control of the game,” said Massac County coach Joe Hosman. “Overall, everybody played well. Brady Cissell got us off to a great start and Hunter Box and Jackson Lee came in and helped us. It was a really good win. Coach (Daryl) Murphy does a tremendous job and they are a team to lookout for the next few years.”

Massac County improved to 25-6 on the season with its second straight regional title. The Patriots advance to the Pinckneyville Sectional and will play the host team Tuesday at 7 p.m. The win was the 827th of Hosman’s career to put claim to fifth on the all-time list by himself.

“I’m going to take tomorrow off and go visit my grandson, who is home from the hospital,” Hosman said. “We’ll be getting film and we will get busy Sunday. We’re happy to be in the sectional, but we have to play better than we did last year.”

Murphysboro finishes the season with a 21-10 record. The Red Devils were led by senior Kevin Hale with 15 points followed by AJ Boese with 10.

“The better team won tonight,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. “Good for Massac and I wish them good luck in the sectionals. We played some our best ball at the end of the season with a young team.”

Issac Hosman led the Patriots with 19 points, including four from beyond the arc. Brady Cissell finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds with two blocked shots and a steal as well as making 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. It was Cissell's eighth double-double of the season.

“Cissell broke the school single game rebounding record the other day with 21,” Hosman said. “

The Patriots almost won the game at the line by making 18-of-27 charity shots while the Red Devils only went to the line five times the entire game, including once in the first quarter, none in the second and only once in the third, making 4-of-8 attempts.

“We are usually a pretty good free throw shooting team and tonight we were hitting the free throws pretty good,” Hosman said.

Murphysboro took the first lead 3-0 on a 3-pointer by Cade Brooks, but Cissell was fouled making a layup on an in-bounds pass and he converted on the free throw.

The Patriots held a 5-3 lead when the Red Devils went on a 5-5 run to retake the lead 8-7 with 4:04 remaining. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Isaac Hosman and Smallman gave Massac County a five-point lead and Murphysboro cut it to four making two free throws to the Patriots one to trail 14-10 after the first quarter.

Hosman opened the second quarter with another 3-pointer and was fouled splitting a pair of free throws to up the lead to eight.

After Murphysboro cut into the lead on a 3-pointer by Kaden Shields, the Patriots came back on two more free throws by Hosman, a basket by Hosman following a steal by Kris Garnett and two free throws by Cissell to take an 11-point lead with 1:48 left.

Murphysboro scored on a basket by Shields and Smallman made two free throws to give the Patriots a 26-15 lead at the half.

The Red Devils cut the lead to seven with 5:29 left in the third, but the Patriots were able to rebuild the halftime lead heading into the fourth. The Red Devils fell behind by 21 early in the fourth, but cut the lead down to 13 with 2:08 remaining.