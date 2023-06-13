PINCKNEYVILLE – When asked to be only the third head coach of the Pinckneyville Panthers boys basketball team in nearly half a century, how could Matt Laur say no?

A native of Southern Illinois, Laur was well acquainted with the historical significance of coaching basketball at PCHS and accepted the offer most graciously.

Laur has coached the last eight seasons at Freeburg, where he compiled a 129-103 overall record, including four 20-win seasons. Last season, the Midgets went 21-12. Two of those 12 losses came at the hands of the Panthers, once during the regular season and once at the sectional tournament.

“It was tough to leave Freeburg because it’s been a great place to raise a family the last eight years,” Laur said. “But I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get to coach at Pinckneyville – a basketball program with such a rich tradition and tremendous success over the years.”

Laur replaces Bob Waggoner, who has accepted a superintendent’s position in Martinsville. Waggoner won over 300 games in his time with the Panthers. His predecessor, Dick Corn, won more than 500.

If Laur feels pressure to win games moreso than ever before, he certainly doesn’t show it.

“I’m a defense-first coach,” he said. “Our teams will be disciplined and you can expect our kids to be diving after loose balls and taking charges. We will be fundamentally sound. That’s the Pinckneyville way and none of that will change.”

Laur said having three key starters back in All-Stater Karsen Konkelm a 6-foot-6 senior post player, A.J. Keith, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, and Hunter Smith, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, will most certainly help keep the Panthers in the running for another River-to-River (Mississippi Division) championship and added postseason success.

Laur, 42, grew up south of Effingham in Farina and graduated from South Central High School in 1998. There, he was a 6-foot-10 center who helped lead his team to the super-sectional in Class A before falling to Teutopolis.

Laur next attended McKendree University in Lebanon and again enjoyed success on the hardwood, helping to lead his college team to the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Final Four in 2003, his senior year.

Laur graduated there as the career leader in points scored at 2,874. He was also the NAIA Player of the Year as a senior.

Laur also had a brief stint as a pro player, competing for one year overseas in Slovenia, the same country that boasts Dallas Mavericks star player Luka Doncic.

Laur also had some tryouts with the Chicago Bulls and Orland Magic to name a couple of teams, but when that door closed, another opened for him.

Laur accepted a teaching/coaching position at Steeleville in the fall of 2004 and was there for three years before spending some time in the college ranks as an assistant coach at Missouri Southern with Robert Corn; Ball State University with Billy Taylor; and SIU-Edwardsville with Lennox Forrester.

“I learned a lot about the game from all three of those head coaches,” Laur said. “Of course, I also learned quite a bit from my dad (Steve Laur) who was the head coach at Altamont High School; my former high school coach, Gary Shirley, a Hall of Famer; and Harry Statham, my coach at McKendree, another Hall of Famer.”

Because he was on the road so much and missing time with his young family, Laur made the decision to give up college coaching and get back into high school coaching. He began applying for openings in southwestern Illinois where his wife, Carrie, was employed as a teacher (Waterloo Gibault High School).

That's when the Freeburg job opened up and he spent the next eight years there.

Laur, who is now looking forward to building relations with the students at Pinckneyville, will also serve as the athletic director at the high school, as well as Dean of Students.

His assistant coaches will be the same that served Waggoner – Nolan Kellerman, CJ Opp, Lane Woodside and Hunter Queen.

“All Pinckneyville alumni,” Laur said. “We’ve already had multiple meetings and will plan a detailed scouting report for our opponents, the same as they’ve always done at Pinckneyville.”

Pinckneyville School Superintendent Tony Wilson said hiring Laur was the best move for the school and the program.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Laur with us,” Wilson said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience (to the program).”

Wilson said Laur is more than a quality basketball coach.

“More important, he’s a good person,” the administrator said. “We’re excited to see the relationships and rapport he will build with his players and students at PCHS.”

Laur and Carrie have three children. Ty, 14, will be a sophomore at PCHS. Already standing 6-foot-4, he saw some varsity time at Freeburg last year as a freshman.

Annabelle, 11, will be a seventh-grader and Grady, 8, will be entering the third grade.