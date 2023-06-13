DU QUOIN — Webster McGuire has made the full circle back home. It was recently announced that the 2002 Du Quoin High School graduate has been hired as the new varsity boys basketball coach at his alma mater.

“I’m going to give it everything I’ve got,” said Webster of his hire. “I know the River-to-River Conference is a tough conference, but hopefully, we will be able to compete night in and night out with the best teams. We have always had good athletes here at Du Quoin.”

McGuire said effort and execution are the key to his team’s future success.

“It’s about establishing a work ethic and doing the little things well,” he said. “I want our identity as a team to be that of toughness. Play tough and play smart. Play with that never-quit mentality and we will do well.”

After earning a degree from SIU in political science, McGuire went on to earn a second degree in history education and presently teaches American history at the Carbondale Middle School. He has been at Carbondale for five years after working three years at Meridian.

A multi-sport athlete at DHS, McGuire’s basketball coaching experience started out with varsity boys as an assistant to Erik Griffin at Meridian and then into high school and junior high girls basketball at Meridian, Murphysboro and Carbondale. He also worked one year as an assistant to former Du Quoin boys basketball coach Wendell Wheeler.

This past summer, McGuire coached an AAU team of eighth- and ninth-grade boys from Du Quoin, many of whom will now hope to play for him at the varsity level this year or in the years ahead.

“That time with those boys last year allowed me to build some good relationships with them and their parents,” McGuire said.

McGuire, who is 39 years old, replaces Jason James, who steps away from basketball after a five-year run (54-77, including a 12-18 record last season) to commit his full attention to junior high and high school softball.

“We are thankful for the work that Jason did for us these last five years,” said Du Quoin Athletic Director Derek Beard. “I think he found that trying to coach three sports was quite exhausting. Now, he can focus 100% on softball.”

Beard said McGuire, who was one class ahead of him at DHS, is a good choice to replace James.

“I’ve known Webster a long time. He’s a great guy and will do a good job for us at Du Quoin,” Beard said. “I look forward to his work here and believe he will do great things.”

Beard said Tyler Krone will remain on staff as an assistant with other spots to be filled later.

McGuire, who has been putting his team through the paces with scrimmages the last few days, is excited about leading the Indians into battle this fall.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” he said. “The bottom line is that the kids control how hard they play. If they will push themselves to be the best players they can be – leave it all out there on the court – it should be a successful season.”