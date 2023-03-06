CARBONDALE — For the first time since 2015, the Meridian Bobcats represented the region at the IHSA Class 1A Carbondale SIU Super-Sectional but it was the Tuscola Warriors that emerged victorious to advance to Thursday's state semifinals.

The Warriors led wire-to-wire in the 74-53 victory, including a 12-2 run to start the game, but when the buzzer sounded, the Tuscola student section rushed the floor to celebrate their first state tournament appearance in program history.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and I’m just so proud of our kids,” Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said. “With the amount that they’ve sacrificed, the amount that our coaches sacrificed, so many of our assistants have (sacrificed) … The work that everybody has put in to get us to this point. To go somewhere where no one in our school’s history has gone, it’s a testament to the guys in our locker room and how hard our 15 players work on a daily basis.”

The last time the Bobcats were in Carbondale, head coach David Davis was still playing for the Bobcats as he helped lead Meridian to a runner-up finish at the 2015 IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.

Davis said despite the size of the Warriors, he still liked the gameplan he had going into Monday's game.

“They were pretty good,” he said of Tuscola. “Pretty big and pretty athletic but I still don’t think that was the outcome with my guys. We’ve played against size and been outsized and outmatched all year long. That’s something we’re used to.”

The Bobcats used two come-from-behind victories in three days to advance to the Super-Sectional while Tuscola had to battle for four overtimes with Altamont, including having to come from behind themselves.

Bozarth said it was a better start Monday than their previous matchup as they ran a play he knew would have a good chance of converting right out of the gate.

“You step onto a college court, the environment, nobody has ever played in a situation or arena like this,” he said. “We just needed to get an easy layup and that kind of settled us down.”

The Warriors did indeed settle in early as they led for nearly all 32 minutes.

Meridian struggled from the field early as the Bobcats shot 20-for-53 (37.7%) for the game while the Warriors shot better than 50% from the field in every quarter en route to a banner day from the field at 31-for-48 (64.6%).

Davis said the shots weren’t falling early but despite their struggles, Meridian cut it to nine in the fourth quarter before the Warriors went on their final run of the game.

“I feel like we just made the comeback a little too late,” he said.

Meridian’s Roderick Gatewood, Jr. finished his career for the Bobcats with a game-high 26 points as he’ll go down in Meridian lore for years to come when he became the program’s all-time scorer earlier this season.

“He means a lot,” Davis said of Gatewood. “He’s usually the first one in, last one out. Very serious, he takes no days off in practice … He’s a great leader.”

Bozarth said he also knew what kind of night the senior sharpshooter could have.

“We said he’s going to score,” Bozarth said. “He’s going to score but we have to make sure he takes a bunch of shots to score. All of those guys that took turns guarding him, they did an unbelievable job. The kid’s a first-team all-stater.”

Meridian ends the season at 24-13. For Davis and his Bobcats, he said there are a few things he wants them to take away from the loss.

“Gotta be ready for the show,” he said. “Gotta be ready to step up. Gotta be ready to put on a show whenever those bright lights hit you. It’s a different stage.

"Big-time players make big-time plays.”

Tristen Mackins finished also finished in double digits with 15 points for the Bobcats.

Tuscola was led by Parker James and his 25 points while Kam Sweetnam (14 points), Jordan Quinn (12 points) and Chris Boyd (11 points) all finished in double figures for the Warriors.

The Warriors will play Scales Mound at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals in Champaign.