Boys Basketball | Meridian's Gatewood has become a scoring sensation

That familiar swishing sound you hear coming in waves from the south is most likely coming from shots delivered on the basketball court delivered by Roderic Gatewood Jr.

The Meridian High School senior guard has been filling the basket so much the last month one would think he was going on a group picnic. He dropped 48 in a game against Goreville on Dec. 10, which set a single-game scoring record at his school. He scored 100 points over four games at the Duster Thomas Classic holiday tournament in Pinckneyville - setting a tourney record - and followed up with 54 points against Hardin County on Jan. 4.

That latest outburst against Hardin County broke his previous school record at Meridian. Gatewood is presently averaging 27.8 points per game and is shooting 64% from the free-throw line.

For good measure, the prolific scorer added 42 points against Cahokia on Jan. 7.

"Roderic is a great kid on and off the court," said Bobcats coach Dave Davis. "He's already scored over 1,600 points for his career, and by the time he finishes here this season, he will likely be our second all-time leading scorer behind J.J. Strickland (2,062 points).

"Roderic just has that scorer's mentality. He hits a couple of shots in a row and then he is thinking four, five or six in a row," Davis said. "He can drive and finish at the rim and can also hit from long range. He's a heck of a player."

Gatewood said that because of his lack of size (5-foot-9), he has had to get creative at getting shots off over taller defenders.

"I had to learn to catch the ball and shoot quickly," he said. "I have spent a lot of time in the gym - before school, during practice, and after practice working on my shot."

Gatewood said he expected to have a solid senior season, but never anticipated having so many huge scoring games.

"It just kind of happened," he said. "I do what I know how to do. I am just thankful I have a coach who has given me the opportunity to show what I can do and teammates who trust in me to make the right decisions on the floor."

Gatewood said his 48-point game against Goreville was the most satisfying to him because it came against such a quality opponent.

"They are one of our biggest rivals, which is what made that night so special. People talk about being in 'the zone.' What was weird to me was how quickly the game seemed to go."

Team success - the Bobcats are 11-5 overall and a perfect 4-0 in the South Egyptian Conference - is more important to Gatewood than personal glory.

"We haven't lost to any Class 1A schools this season," he said. "All our losses are to larger schools (Massac County, Vienna, Benton, Murphysboro and Ballard County Memorial of Kentucky)."

Gatewood said he thinks the Bobcats will be tough to beat in the postseason.

"I think we have a chance to go pretty far," he said.

Davis said Gatewood is the school's valedictorian and possesses a high basketball IQ, as well.

"Roderic will have his associate's degree from Shawnee Community College before he even receives his high school diploma," Davis said.

Gatewood said he hasn't yet made a collegiate choice.

"All my options remain open at this point," he said. "I just want to go somewhere where I can play and enjoy the game. Playing basketball gives me the chance to have fun and be myself. I want to be able to have that same level of enjoyment at the next level."