Boys Basketball | Mount Vernon defeats Carbondale, 54-46

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon rallied from one point down with two minutes left in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead into the intermission and extended its lead in the second half to defeat Carbondale, 54-46, in a South Seven boys basketball game on Friday night.

“We made a run right at the end of the half and we needed it after Carbondale made that run to get back into it after we jumped out early,” said Mount Vernon coach Tim Holloway. “They made some tough shots and made some 3’s – I think they were 5-of-8 from the 3 in the first half – so we needed that run. My disappointment was I felt we could have pulled away, but we had some turnovers late in the fourth quarter and let them get a couple baskets to keep it around 10.”

Mount Vernon improved to 12-6 with its second win in a row and 4-2 in the South Seven while the Terriers fall to 5-7 and 2-4 in the conference.

“It was their night and as basketball often is it was a game of runs and they had one more run in them than we did tonight,” said Carbondale coach Troy Barton. “That’s a good team and you have to win the ones at home and they took care of business tonight.”

The Rams opened the third quarter with a 3-point basket by Collin McClure to start an 11-5 run over the next 4:03 to up its lead to 13. Carbondale cut the lead to nine heading into the fourth on a 3-pointer by Decarl Payne and 1:39 later when Payne split a pair of free throws with 1:01 remaining in the quarter.

Mount Vernon extended its lead to 16 with a 9-2 run to open the fourth with most of the points coming at the line with the Rams making 5-of-7.

NJ Benson led the Rams with 23 points and seven rebounds. McClure finished with 10 points. The Terriers were led by Payne and Jeremiah Tate with 15 points each.

“Payne is a sophomore and Tate is a junior and they are two good players and I’m glad I’ve got them because they keep getting better game after game,” Barton said. “Our chemistry on the team is getting better every day.”

The two teams traded baskets in the first 2:49 of the game before the Rams took over going on a 14-5 run, highlighted by an alley-oop slam from Benson, to take a 19-10 lead into the second quarter.

Calan Kujawa swished a 3-pointer from the left side of the key to open the second quarter to up the Rams’ lead to 22-10 when the Terriers came alive going on a 17-4 run to take the lead 27-26 with 2:19 remaining. The Terriers made three 3-pointers during the 4:46 run by Payne, Tate and Alex Baughman.

However, the Rams rallied back on a 3-pointer by Brock Holloway followed by a slam by Benson and then a 3-pointer by Benson with 52 seconds left to take a 34-27 lead at the half.

