MOUNT VERNON — It was simply a case of too much Navontae Nesbit as the Mount Vernon Rams held on for dear life to defeat the Herrin Tigers, 54-51, in a thrilling championship game at the Mount Vernon Class 3A Regional.

The 5-foot-11 junior guard poured in 24 points, including 14 in the first half, to pace the Mount Vernon offense.

“Everyone tries to stop Navontae, but he’s proven all year long that he’s one of the best,” said Rams coach Tim Holloway. “It doesn’t matter what they do (defensively) – box-and-one, zone, man – he still finds a way to break down the defense. He’s also very unselfish.

“I think Navontae is the best player around because he proves it every night and every day in practice,” Holloway continued. “He’s never had an off day yet in three years of high school. He plays his rear end off and makes everyone around him better.”

Mount Vernon led at each quarter break: 13-9, 24-19, and 39-37.

Herrin led only once at 2-0. The Tigers tied the game at 30 on a basket by Haydon Mayer.

The Rams withstood the pressure as Herrin time and time again pulled back within one, two or three points of the lead.

Equinton Millsap hit two huge free throws with 48 seconds left to push the Rams up by three at 52-49.

Kyrese Lukens answered with a drive on the other end to make it 52-51, but RJ King scored on a layup when the Rams broke the Herrin press to go up three again at 54-51.

With time winding down, Lukens missed a long-range 3-pointer to tie the game with three seconds to play. Herrin got one final attempt to tie the game, but Exavier Williams’ shot beyond the arc was off the mark.

Williams was playing hurt after leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury at the 5:06 mark of the second period. Herrin also had to play a significant portion of the first half without the services of Mayer, who picked up his second foul in the first period.

Tigers coach Sayler Shurtz said his ballclub tried to fight through adversity, but simply came up a bucket short.

“They made their free throws (13-of-18) and got off to a great start,” Shurtz said. “They hit some clutch shots. They’re a pretty good ballclub.”

Shurtz said the Tigers played well after the first quarter.

“We battled. It was tough. There were a couple of things that didn’t go our way and they (Rams) did enough to win.”

Herrin was led offensively by junior center Jonathan Harrison, who scored a season-high 17 points. Lukens followed with 14 points that featured several contact drives to the hoop and one trifecta. Williams tacked on seven points. Sophomore Grady Cox went 2-for-2 on 3-pointers off the bench for six points. Mayer was held to five points.

In addition to Nesbit’s 24 points, Rolen Adams fired in 11 points. King tallied eight and Morrison added six.

In the first half, it was the Nesbit show from start to finish. He sliced and diced the Tigers’ defense, scoring 14 of his team’s 24 total points.

Williams scored the first bucket of the game for Herrin, but Nesbit quickly answered to tie it at two.

King followed with a basket for the Rams to make it 4-2. Nesbit converted a field goal and two free throws to make it 8-2. Adams added a free throw for a 9-2 advantage, completing the 9-0 run.

Tigers’ sophomore Grady Cox came off the bench for foul-plagued Mayer and delivered a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four at 9-5. Nesbit quickly answered with a basket to make it 11-5.

Williams drove to the hoop and scored to make it 11-7. Harrison scored down low in the paint to pull Herrin within two at 11-9, but Nesbit again responded with a field goal to push the lead back to four at 13-9, which is how the first period ended.

Adams scored for the Rams at the start of the second period to make it 15-9. Williams made one of two free throws to make it 15-10. Williams then hit a fadeaway shot to bring the Tigers within three at 15-12.

Nesbit countered with two free throws, but a stickback bucket from Harrison made it 17-14. Nesbit scored again to up the lead to five at 19-14 and Williams had to leave the game with a leg injury.

A three-point play by Lukens brought Herrin within two at 19-17, but Colin McCLure answered with a triple to push the advantage back to five at 22-17. Morrison then scored off a feed from Nesbit to make it 24-17.

Herrin’s Taylor Brandon came off the bench to score on a drive to make it 24-19 as the half came to an end.

Now 22-8 overall, Mount Vernon will advance to the Centralia Sectional where it will meet Triad on Wednesday.

Herrin finishes its season at 27-5.