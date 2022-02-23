Boys Basketball | Mount Vernon eliminates Herrin at the Class 3A Centralia Regional

CENTRALIA — Herrin couldn't quite scale the mountain Wednesday night, falling to the Mount Vernon Rams, 50-43, in the opening round of the Class 3A Regional at Centralia.

Mount Vernon led at each quarter break: 15-6, 23-19 and 35-31. Herrin pulled within one at 28-27 late in the third quarter and within two midway through the fourth quarter at 35-33, but could get any closer.

"We just couldn't get to the top and over tonight," said Tigers coach Sayler Shurtz. "We dug ourselves too big of a hole in that first quarter. Don't get me wrong...we battled. We just didn't shoot the ball well. And at times, we shot ourselves in the foot with a key turnover."

Shurtz referenced one particular Rams possession late in the fourth quarter with the Tigers only trailing by three...only to give Mount Vernon six cracks at scoring. Finally, their All-State candidate NJ Benson, delivered the basket down low. Herrin then turned the ball over on the ensuing possession.

"We had some breakdowns defensively," Shurtz said. "We allowed their guy (Navontae Nesbitt) to penetrate on us and get some wide-open layups. We haven't done much of that all season defensively."

Nesbitt was most certainly a surprise. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard didn't start the game, but performed well off the bench, scoring an unexpected 15 points to complement the 23 points put forth by Benson.

Junior Haydon Mayer led Herrin with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Jonathan Harison, who had to sit out a full quarter with foul trouble in the first half, contributed 10 points, including a 3-pointer. He also had a big block on Benson despite giving up three inches in height.

Freshman Kyrese Lukens tallied eight points, including a couple of twisting drives that resulted in layups.

Sophomore Exavier Williams scored all six of his points in the second half and the lone senior starter for the Tigers, Riley Chrostoski, netted five points, including a triple.

"I can't say enough about my two seniors - Riley and Dillon Hall," Shurtz said. "They are the only two from their class left standing after starting with 11 four seasons ago as freshmen. Both are good kids and have helped our program a lot both in practice and in the games."

Shurtz added that he couldn't ask for much more of his team.

"We won 20 games, and I didn't think we were capable of doing that yet," he said. "We also won the Eldorado Holiday Tournament and the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic. We finished second in the conference at 8-2. I think these kids have had a pretty good year, and I couldn't be more proud of them. They continued to prove me wrong, and I can't wait to see what we can do next year."

With the win, the Rams (22-9 overall) will meet host Centralia at 7 p.m. Friday in the championship game of the regional. The Orphans won their semifinal round match, beating Waterloo, 43-31.

