MURPHYSBORO — Cade Brooks’ 3-pointer with 20.1 proved to be the winner as Murphysboro held on to beat Marion 42-39 in a boys basketball non-conference matchup at Memorial Gymnasium.

“When we told him it was going to him I could see it in his eyes he was ready to go make it,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy.

Both teams came into the game having lost their last games on Friday with Murphysboro losing at Herrin, 61-33, and Marion losing a squeaker to Centralia, 44-43, at home. Murphysboro improved to 16-8 while Marion fell to 12-14.

“It was a darn good game,” Murphy said. “I thought our defensive performance in the first half was excellent and we rebounded with a bigger team, which I was happy about. Then they had a big run in the second half - I thought we weren’t guarding as good, but we may have a little tied - but they started to get shots to fall. Boy, I thought we were in trouble, but we just kind of hung in there and hit some free throws when we needed to. It was a pretty good basketball game tonight against a pretty strong Marion team.”

Marion got off to a terrible start being held to just two points in the first quarter after missing all 12 of its shots from the field, including being 0-for-4 from the perimeter. The Wildcats only points came at the free throw line with 1:56 left by Reece Anthony to cut the lead 10-2.

The Red Devils only took six shots, but they made the most of them sinking four, including their only shot from beyond the arc by Brooks to give Murphysboro a 7-0 lead with 3:46 remaining.

Murphysboro led 10-2 heading into the second quarter and expanded the lead to 13-2 on a 3-pointer by AJ Boese, but Evan Noelle finally sank the Wildcats' first shot from the field after 13 straight misses with a 3-pointer of his own from the right corner.

Nick Ucci cut the lead to 13-6 when he split a pair of free throws, but the Red Devils came roaring back on three straight baskets by Karmelo Abernathy to to take a 19-6 lead with 1:38 remaining in the first half.

Marion cut the lead to 19-8 on a putback by Anthony at the buzzer off a missed 3-pointer. The Wildcats shot a bit better making 2-of-9 shots overall, but they had trouble zeroing in from the outside missing their last five shots to finish the first half just 1-of-12 from beyond the arc.

“The first half we just never got off the bus and got things going,” said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. “We dug a hole and gave them all sorts of momentum and confidence and that’s what’s frustrating. We didn’t lose the game at the end with those shots or a turnover - that’s magnified - we lost the game in the first 16 minutes when we weren’t able to take control of the game and do some things to give yourself confidence and that’s also what’s frustrating. At halftime they have 19 points and that’s not bad defensively, but we were just terrible offensively. The coaching staff challenged them at halftime if you can keep them at 39 you’ll win the game and at one time it was 39-37 us.”

Murphysboro cooled off in the second quarter making 4-of-8 overall and 1-of-3 from the perimeter. Boese led the Red Devils with eight points followed by Abernathy with six.

The Wildcats trailed by 10 with 2:40 left in the third quarter when Phoenix Hatchett hit a turnaround followed by a 3-pointer by Kaden Rogowski and a putback by Talon Hance to cut the lead to three with 1:14 left and that was the lead heading into the fourth quarter.