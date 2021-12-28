Boys Basketball | Murphysboro downs Steeleville at Duster Thomas Hoops Classic

PINCKNEYVILLE — Murphysboro overcame a slow first quarter Tuesday afternoon to rally for a 53-37 win over Steeleville to remain undefeated on the season and advance to the semifinals of the 14th Annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic.

Murphysboro improved to 10-0 on the season while Steeleville dropped to 10-3. The Red Devils will play Pinckneyville at noon Thursday. The Panthers beat Benton, 32-31.

Calvon Clemons made history when he went to line with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter needing two points and he made both free throws to become the 13th member of the Red Devils 1,000 point club. The senior finished with 14 points to tie Karmelo Abernathy for the team and game scoring lead.

“It starts with my coach,” Clemons said. “He believed in me as soon as I got here as a freshman to be his point guard. I have to thank my teammates, too. I couldn’t have done that without them.”

After trailing 12-9 after the first quarter where the Red Devils shot 4-of-17 field, Murphysboro found its shooting eye in the second quarter making 6-of-11 shots and out-rebounding the Warriors 10-2 to break a 22-22 tie on a two free throws by Clemons with 48.7 left and a steal and a layup by Abernathy with 14.9 left to take a 26-22 lead at halftime.

“We had that the first time we played them – we couldn’t make a shot,” said Red Devils coach Daryl Murphy. “They are really good defensively and they had a great game plan against us. The defense was awful good, but I thought we had got off to a better start than that. We’ve had worse stretches I can tell you. We got into foul trouble right out of the gate and were a little bit out of whack, but once we got going everything in the second half was a lot cleaner.”

The Red Devils maintained their hot shooting in the third quarter making 5-of-7 shots while the Warriors, who made only 3-of-12 in the second quarter, couldn’t find the bottom of the net making just 1-of-10 as the Red Devils expanded their lead to 40-25 heading into the fourth quarter.

“I think our speed had a little bit to do with it,” Murphy said. “They got a little tired I think and when they switched us some zone it helped. Our defense really clamped down on them in the second half.”

Justin Gross led Steeleville with 13 points, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, with Reid Harriss adding 10.

“We really talked about getting out early in the third quarter, but it slipped away from us real quick,” said Steeleville coach Aaron Fiene. “They are so good that once they get up it was really hard to get them out of control and make them make mistakes. It’s just tough to come back on them.”

After making their first two shots to take a 5-0 lead the Red Devils went cold as ice making just 2-of-15 from the field, including 0-2 from beyond the arc, the remainder of the first quarter.

Steeleville didn’t shoot much better making just 4-of-10 shots, but two of their six shots from long distance found their mark as they closed out the quarter on a 12-4 run.

Murphysboro found their range in the second quarter taking six less shots, but making four more baskets, including two from 3-point land to out-score the Warriors 17-10 to take a 26-22 lead into the intermission.

