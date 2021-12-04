Boys Basketball | Murphysboro rallies to win its seventh straight Bozarth trophy

CAMPBELL HILL — The Murphysboro Red Devils couldn’t hit the side of a barn with a basketball from two inches until the end of the third quarter, but rallied to score 28 of the last 38 points to beat Steeleville, 38-28, to win its seventh straight and 13 of the 18 Ernie Bozarth Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament trophies that was held at Trico High School on Saturday night.

“It was one of those nights,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. “If it could roll off the rim it did. But we had to extend a lot of energy last night playing Harrisburg, so I think we were a little leg weary. But when the chips were on the table our pressure sped them up and I also think it took the second wind out of them because they really slowed down after that. Their defense wasn’t as good.”

Murphysboro (4-0) snapped Steeleville’s 18-game winning dating back to the spring season coming alive on the offensive end in the final 12:45 of the game.

“We worked hard, but kind of petered out at the end,” said Steeleville coach Aaron Fiene. “It was a physical game and their pressure finally got to us. We competed really hard, so I’m really proud of the boys.”

Tournament MVP Calvon Clemons led Murphysboro with 21 points with Karmelo Abernathy finishing with seven. For the Warriors, Zach Mevert had 11 points and Reid Harriss 10.

In the first 19:15 of the game the Red Devils shot just 5-of-27 from the field, including going 0-9 from beyond the arc, but in the final 12:45 they sank their last four shots of the third quarter, including two key three-pointers from Carmelo Davis and then 6-of-10 in the fourth quarter to win going away.

“I didn’t know it we were ever going to score any baskets,” Murphy said. “We needed something to get us going, so Carmelo Davis with the two big three’s was huge.”

Davis’ two three-pointers were the only baskets the senior would make, but they were key to game-winning rally.

The Red Devils trailed 18-10 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter Clemons scored on a fast break layup to get the rally started. Abernathy was then fouled and he split a pair of free throws and cut the lead to five with 3:13 left in the quarter.

After Mevert scored to up the lead back to seven, Davis sank his first from the right corner to cut the lead back to four with 1:45 remaining.

“I got the ball everyone was yelling shoot, shoot, shoot, so I shot it and it went in and I said, ‘really?’,” Davis said.

Clemons then scored on a layup 40 seconds later. The senior guard stole the ball and scored 20 seconds later to cut the score 20-20.

“We took a timeout and made an adjustment to start pressuring the ball and obviously that worked, so we would get points on the fast break every time after that,” Clemons said. “I’m a senior, so I had to lead my team and that’s what I did.”

Davis sank his second at the buzzer to give Murphysboro its first lead 23-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

“That was crazy,” Davis said. “As soon as I got the ball my teammates were yelling shoot, so I just threw it up and I knew it was going in.”

Clemons scored back-to-back baskets to open the fourth quarter to extend the lead 27-20. The Warriors immediately cut the lead back to two on a layup by Harriss and a three-pointer by Jacoby Gross.

Clemons then split a pair of free throws before scoring an old fashioned three-point play on a layup and a free throw to extend the lead back to six, but a three-pointer by Harriss cut it back to three with 2:52 remaining in the game.

Steeleville (3-1) then went cold missing its final three shots as Murphysboro scored the final seven points to put the game away.

The first half was one of the lowest scoring halves in recent memory. Murphysboro took a 4-0 lead on baskets by Davis and Abernathy after missing the team’s first shot. But after that the Red Devils went to the long ball and missed their next 3-point shots and a regular basket.

Steeleville went on a 7-0 run on a jumper from the lane by Gross followed by a layup and a free throw by Mevert and another layup by Gross with 1:59 remaining.

Clemons sank desperation jumper from the right corner as the buzzer sounded to pull the Red Devils within one.

The second quarter was brutal shooting wise. The Red Devils making just 1-of-10 from the field each, including Murphysboro going 0-for-6 and Steeleville 2-of-11 and 0-4 from beyond the arc.

The first points weren’t scored until 4:15 was left in the quarter on a fast break layup by Harriss after the Warriors had missed their first six shots.

Murphysboro scored its first and only basket of the quarter 11 seconds later on a jumper by Abernathy after the Red Devils had missed their first four shots all from beyond the arc.

Neither team scored for the final until Mevert scored with 5.8 seconds left to give Steeleville an 11-8 lead at the half.

The All-Tournament Team consisted of Clemons, Abernathy and Tyreek Feggins from Murphysboro; Gross and Carter Wasson from Steeleville; John Stroud and Kade Lustenberger from Carterville; Shantez Holliday from Lovejoy; Michael Godsey from Harrisburg; Logan Cleland from Trico; and Jared Landeros from Chester.

In the other games Carterville (4-1) beat Lovejoy (2-2), 58-25, in the third place game; Harrisburg (2-2) beat Trico (1-3), 60-49, in the fifth place game; and Chester (1-3) beat Sparta (0-4), 53-46, in the seventh place game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0