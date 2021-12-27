Boys Basketball | Murphysboro rolls past Okawville at Duster Thomas Hoops Classic

PINCKNEYVILLE — The question of whether or not Murphysboro head coach Daryl Murphy would get his 500th win at the same school was put to rest quickly Monday afternoon as his team jumped out to a big lead and routed Okawville, 60-27, in the first round of the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic boys basketball tournament at Pinckneyville High School.

Murphy now has 544 career wins adding in his first two years at Century. He then took over at Murphysboro in 1996 and has been a fixture for the Red Devils ever since.

"I'm pretty excited about it but we're excited about getting here tomorrow and trying to advance in this tournament," Murphy said. "It's a one game at a time thing. But it's a good thing today. It'll be a lot better in 10 years of course. I'm trying to take it in stride and keep going."

Murphy was given the game ball by Pinckneyville principal Tony Wilson after the victory. Some might have missed the part of the announcement that was most impressive — 500 wins at the same school.

"Yeah, it's tough," Murphy said. "I'm very proud of that. I've had two great assistants (Ben Doggan and Matt Decker) with me my whole time here. … We've had a great system together. To continually put up good numbers at one school is not very easy. It's not like we haven't had down years — because, trust me, we have — but we just seem to come back pretty quick after them.

"And I've been blessed with a ton of talent at Murphysboro."

Let's not leave out Jason LeGrand, who has also assisted Murphy for the past 14 years. Doggan and Decker have both put in over two decades, however.

As for Monday's game, Calvon Clemons scored six of his 15 points in the first quarter as the Red Devils jumped out to a quick double-digit lead with five players contributing points.

A.J. Walker and Karmelo Abernathy both had four points in the opening frame, which ended with Murphysboro ahead 18-6.

Alek Abell then drilled 3-pointers to push the margin to 24-9 and 27-11 early in the second. Carmello Davis added a trey to make it 34-12.

The first half ended with Terry Rogers making a stellar pump fake at the 3-point arc, dribbling while in midair to avoid a traveling call, then driving to the basket for a layup at the buzzer to give Murphysboro a 38-16 edge at the break.

It's as if Murphy drew up that play for a special highlight in his personal milestone victory.

"Not quite like that," Murphy said. "We wanted the last shot. That's all I wanted. And Terry Rogers made that shot. I've been getting good minutes out of him. He's been a good surprise for us this year."

Clemons and Tyreek Feggins both had two baskets as five players scored again in the third, including Kevin Hale, to push the score to 52-22 going into the fourth.

Marquavion Cleaves added his name to the list in the fourth and a free throw by Devon Clemons made him the 10th player to mark the scorebook for the Red Devils.

Calvon Clemons now has 986 career points and passed Jerrod Gaston to now sit in 17th place all-time at Murphysboro. Abernathy finished with 10 and Abell had eight. Six players had at least six points.

"This team is very unselfish," Murphy said. "They move the ball around and look for the best guy with the best shot. They were really good at it today."

Ethan Riechmann scored 10 points and Dillon Teter had eight for the Rockets, who now face Meridian in the consolation bracket.

Murphysboro, now 9-0 this season, advances to the quarterfinals and faces Steeleville in a rematch of the championship game of the Ernie Bozarth Memorial Tournament at Thanksgiving.

The Red Devils won that game, 38-28.

"We're playing really well," Murphy said. "I didn't quite expect this. We still have a lot of work to go. But we are playing good. We can get better and I know we're going to get a lot better before we get to the end of the (season)."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0