Boys Basketball | Nailon back on sideline with Terriers

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Community High School boys basketball coach Lee Nailon is back in the saddle this week.

After missing a majority of the Route 13 Christmas Tournament last week, many began to wonder why Nailon was missing from the sideline.

According to Carbondale Community High School Athletic Director Gwen Poore, Nailon, a first-year head coach with the Terriers, missed the tournament because he was "dealing with a personal matter."

She said his coaching status would be updated this week, and on Monday, she announced that he is back with the team as head coach as the Terriers prepare for a road game at Mount Vernon on Friday.

Serving as acting head coach in Nailon's absence was junior varsity coach Kobe Lewis-Moss.

Poore said there were no coaching vacancies on staff. She chose not to comment any further.

When reached by phone, Nailon offered no comment.

Nailon is the 18th coach in the school’s history. The 6-foot-9 South Bend, Indiana native won a state basketball championship as a player at Clay High School in 1994. He went onto Texas Christian University where he was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1998 and was named first-team All-WAC in 1998 and 1999, earning a third-team All-American bid in ’98 as well.

Nailon was selected with the 43rd overall pick in the NBA Draft in 1999 by the Charlotte Hornets. He played three seasons with that team before bouncing around the league until 2006.

In his career, he averaged 8.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game before going overseas to play professionally. He won the Israeli League MVP in 2007 and led the league in scoring in 2011.

Carbondale is 6-9 this season on the hardwood and finished seventh in the eight-team holiday tournament field last week.