Boys Basketball | Nashville defeats Pinckneyville 34-29

NASHVILLE – In a grind it out low scoring game Nashville scored just enough, including making six-of-six free throws in the final 30 seconds to hand Pinckneyville its first loss of the season, 34-29, in a battle for first place of the SIRR Mississippi Division Tuesday night in Assembly Hall.

“It was a low scoring game and we kind of joked about it being the first team to 40, but tonight it was the first team to 30,” said Nashville coach Patrick Weathers. “The year changes, but things don’t really change in a Nashville-Pinckneyville game you just survive. Pinckneyville is always a very disciplined team, so skill wise we knew we had to do something different and were able to find some things in the middle of the game The free throws at the end were huge.”

Nashville improved to 7-2 and 2-0 in the conference while Pinckneyville fell to 8-1 and 2-1 in the standings.

“The tempo was slow on both ends and that led to the low scoring and neither team shot it very well,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “Both teams played control to make the other team grind it out on the offensive end. We wanted them to have to play defense and then try to keep them off the offensive end and work a little bit to wear them down because they’re so big.”

Isaac Turner led the Hornets with 13 points with Saxton Hoepker adding 11. The Hornets shot 11-of-29 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers shot 10-of-33 from the field overall, but were more accurate from long distance making 7-of-16 three-pointers. Trey Moll led Pinckneyville with 11 points, including three from beyond the arc with Nile Adcock scoring 10, including two from long distance.

Pinckneyville led 9-6 after the first quarter, but Nashville turned it around to take a 15-11 lead at the half.

Pinckneyville started the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers by Adcock to take the lead 17-15. The Hornets rallied back on a layup by Hoepker and a 3-pointer by Nolan Heggemeier to retake the lead, but a 3-pointer Pearson Launius tied the score, 20-20, with 3:56 left.

Kolten Gajewski gave Nashville the lead on a layup with 3:03 remaining. With 1:37 left in the quarter, Adcock was fouled and made his first free throw, but missed his second to leave the Panthers down by one heading into the fourth quarter.

The two defenses were stifling at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Panthers missed their first six shots, including four beyond the arc while the Hornets were unable to find an open shot early with the first points coming at the line 12 seconds in when Hoepker split a pair of free throws to up the lead to two.

Nashville increased its lead to five on its first shot of the quarter when Turner canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Two minutes later the Hornets scored on a bucket from under the net by Hoepker to give them a seven-point lead with 3:56 remaining.

The Panthers finally scored their points of the quarter with 1:22 left on a 3-pointer by Moll. But Pinckneyville missed its next two shots missing an opportunity to cut the lead to two after Nashville had thrown the ball away.

With 29.6 seconds left Hoepker was sent to the line and made both free throws and Pinckneyville cut it back to four nine seconds later on a basket by Duke Riggins.

Turner was fouled and made both to up the lead back to six, but Moll cut it back to three on a long distance basket from the right side of the key with 9.9 left. Turner again was fouled and made both free throws three seconds later and the Panthers were unable to get another shot off before the buzzer sounded.

The first quarter got off to a slow start with Pinckneyville missing their first five shots, including two from beyond the arc, and Nashville missing their first four shots.

The Hornets took a 3-0 lead on a Heggemeier free throw at the 1:34 mark and a bucket from underneath the basket by Hoepker with 4:07 remaining.

Pinckneyville finally got on the board with back-to-back three-point plays on a Moll three-pointer from the right key followed by a Adcock steal and a layup and a free throw when he was fouled to give the Panthers a 6-3 lead with 2:50 left.

The two teams then traded three-pointers to finish the first quarter with the Panthers leading 9-3.

Nashville scored first in the second quarter on a layup by Carter Schoenherr at the 1:47 mark followed by a Turner three-point play when he sank a layup and converted a free throw on the foul over two minutes later.

With 3:16 left Gajewski scored to put the lead to four, but Kellen Scott got that back on a putback to cut it two with 2:35. Eleven seconds later Hoepker scored from under the back to up the lead to 15-11.

