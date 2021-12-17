Boys Basketball | Nashville gets win over Carterville

CARTERVILLE — Nashville won the first half at the line and out-shot Carterville from the field in the third quarter to hand the Lions their first conference loss, 49-31, in a River-to-River Mississippi division boys basketball battle Friday night.

“We have not particularly shot it well this season and this was only our second game with our full squad back, so it was good against a physical, well-coached team to come out and shoot the ball well,” said Nashville coach Patrick Weathers.

Nashville improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference while Carterville dropped to 5-2 and 1-1.

Carterville trailed 26-17 at the half, but came out of the intermission with some momentum after Kade Lustenberger had made the last basket of the half and added to it, canning a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the lead to six just 27 seconds into the third quarter, but 22 seconds later, Carter Schoenherr killed the momentum with a 3-pointer from the left corner.

“We talked about winning a couple possessions to put us back within striking distance,” Carterville coach Shawn Hawkins said. “I believe it was an offensive rebound or a batted ball or a tipped ball that we had a chance to get, but we don’t get it.”

Saxton Hoepker then stole the ball and was fouled, sending the senior forward to the line, where he had spent the majority of the first half making 8-of-10 and sank two more.

Isaac Turner did the same 13 seconds later and scored a layup and in a blink of an eye the Hornets had a 13-point lead. Hoepker was fouled for the last time 51 seconds later and again made both to up the lead to 15 and that was as close as the Lions would get the rest of the ballgame.

Hoepker finished with 16 points, including 12-of-14 from the line. As a team, the Hornets were 19-of 25 at the line while the Lions attempted just nine free throws, making six.

“Saxton is a load and he’s one of our versatile players who can play out on the perimeter and also inside,” Weathers said. “He makes it a tough match up for a lot of teams.

The Lions had a tough shooting night making just 5-of-15 in the first half and 3-of-10 in that third quarter. Their 3-point shooting was also off, making just 2-of-7 in the first three quarters. Lustenberger led the Lions with 12 points.

The Hornets also had an advantage on the boards, out-rebounding the Lions 25-11 led by Hoepker with nine and Turner with six.

“We did a lot of standing and watching tonight and they kicked us on the boards tonight,” Hawkins said.

The Hornets led 15-10 after the first quarter with most of their points coming at the line making 9-of-10 as a team with Hoepker making 5-of-6.

Nashville increased its lead in the second quarter to take a 26-17 lead at the half. The Hornets lost some of its accuracy at the line, making just 6-of-10 as the Lions got into foul trouble, putting Nashville into the double bonus with 5:10 remaining in the quarter.

