Boys Basketball | Nashville swarms Teutopolis, advances to state semifinals

CARBONDALE — The members of the Nashville basketball team may not be old enough to pop champagne after Monday night’s 44-18 victory over Teutopolis, but the win ensures they’ll be traveling to Champaign for the state semifinals.

It wasn’t the prettiest victory, but head coach Patrick Weathers describes his Hornets’ brand of basketball as “win ugly” and when it comes down to the postseason, that’s all you have to do.

Nashville sprinted out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, locking down on defense and limiting the Wooden Shoes to only one shot each trip down the floor.

“That was our best defensive effort of the year,” Weathers said. “I can’t say it enough – we rebounded it, we blocked shots and we took a lot of things away.

“I think our length really bothered them. Then it was just about making enough plays on offense.”

The leader of that defensive effort was 6-foot-7 senior big man Saxton Hoepker, who also led all scorers with 16 points.

“He’s one of the more versatile players that’s come through this program as far as his size and being able to come out to the perimeter and take guys to the hole,” Weathers said of the senior. “Yeah, Saxton has grown tremendously from the time he was a freshman to now. His athleticism was gigantic for us.”

On Friday, the Hornets saw a double-digit first half lead evaporate into a six-point fourth quarter deficit against Breese Central. In the second quarter, the Wooden Shoes made a micro-run, cutting the lead in half before the Hornets took firm control of the game.

“We’ve played from behind, we’ve played tight games and it kind of came down to taking care of the basketball,” Weathers said. “We wanted to get the ball across the floor and then make them pay because they were playing from behind.”

Kolten Gajewski stepped up tremendously. By the end of the first quarter, he’d already matched his season average of five points and finished the game with 13, second among all scorers.

“I know that’s not a huge difference,” Weathers said, “but in games like this and the types of games we play which are just grind it out games, it’s huge. And the way he guarded their big kid – one of the best players on the floor – just able to limit his touches.”

After the student section stormed the floor and swamped his team, Weathers was able to reflect on what it means to be going to state. He got a big grin on his face and chuckled a little.

“It feels awesome, especially being at (the University of Illinois) this year,” he said. “That’s something special for these kids and hopefully a great memory they can have – especially these seven seniors and the community as well.”

It’s a winning tradition at Nashville and that’s something Weathers said his team, especially those seniors, embrace.

“Pressure’s a privilege,” he said. “Playing basketball at Nashville High School wouldn’t be any fun if there weren’t expectations. Year in and year out, we have certain goals and we set them pretty high. It’s really neat to set those goals and cross some of those big, big goals off and go on to the next step.”

Before returning to the celebration, Weathers had a pretty simple message.

“Go Hornets.”

