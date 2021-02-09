Boys Basketball | Nashville wins season opener at Anna-Jonesboro

ANNA — Nashville opened the season on the road at Anna-Jonesboro and came away with its first conference win, 58-36, in a SIRR-Mississippi Division boys basketball game at Union Hall Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
“You could tell we probably had only four practices before tonight because we were the last region to get cleared from COVID,” said Nashville coach Wayne Harre. “Defensively we're not just right, but give Anna credit -- they ran their offense really well and we had trouble guarding. Our offense was out of sync most of the game, but the kids played hard and that made the difference.”
The win was the 499th for Harre in his long and storied career that includes the last three years as boys coach, when he led the Hornets to second place in the state in 2019, and 15 years as the girls basketball coach, during which he led the team to four final four appearances including the state title in 2013.
Nashville (1-0, 1-0 Mississippi) broke open the game in the second quarter in the final five minutes on an 11-2 run that included 3-pointers by Isaac Turner and Nolan Heggemeier. Turner led the Hornets with 21 points and Heggemeier finished with nine with both players finishing with three from beyond the arc each.
Nashville held a 15-point lead at the half and extended it to 21 points heading into the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Turner from the mid-court at the buzzer, after Maddox Thorpe had canned one of his own five seconds earlier.
Anna-Jonesboro (0-3, 01 Mississippi) made a run at the start of the fourth quarter, scoring the first seven points to cut the lead to 14, forcing Harre to take a timeout.
“If you take that three off the board at the end of third, then it would have been 11 points and you don’t know what might happened,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Mike Chamness. “But anytime we would get kind of close, they would negate it.”
After the timeout the Wildcats cooled off, missing their final four shots, including two 3-pointers while the Hornets scored the final eight points, including another from beyond the arc by Heggemeier.
The Wildcats shot .500 for the game, including 11-of-20 in the first three quarters while the Hornets shot .537 on 22-of-41.
“We haven’t shot the ball well up to this point, but playing at home we shot a little bit better,” Chamness said. “It’s a confidence thing. Once the first kid makes a shot, everybody gets more confidence.”
Both teams got off to a good start in the first quarter, but the difference was the Hornets took twice as many shots as the Wildcats took a 19-10 lead into the second quarter.
Nashville took the early lead on a layup by Jaxon Goforth eight seconds after the opening throw-in, but Anna-Jonesboro responded with a 3-pointer by Juan Valencia 32 seconds later.
The Hornets got those points back on a 3-pointer of their own from the right side by Saxton Hoepker. Goforth then stole the ball and scored to Nashville a 7-3 lead with 6:05 remaining in the opening frame.
After Valencia cut the lead back to two the Hornets went on a 6-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Isaac Turner. Mason Watkins stopped the run with a put-back, but Nashville kept its momentum going by scoring the next six points in a one-minute span.
Ethan Carver swished a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer to cut Nashville's lead to 19-10.
The Wildcats cut the lead to eight points with 6:06 remaining in the half, but Turner stopped that run with a 3-pointer from the right side. After Bryce Henry scored on a put-back, Heggemeier did the honors from the left side that started an 8-0 run to give the Hornets a 17-point lead with 2:30 remaining.
Thorpe scored with 1:18 left on pull-up from the lane to cut the lead to 15 heading into the half. Thorpe led the Wildcats with 17 points, including a game-high four from beyond the arc.
“Thorpe passed up a few early shots, but when he made the first one you could see his confidence really grow and we need that,” Chamness said.