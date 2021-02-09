Boys Basketball | Nashville wins season opener at Anna-Jonesboro

ANNA — Nashville opened the season on the road at Anna-Jonesboro and came away with its first conference win, 58-36, in a SIRR-Mississippi Division boys basketball game at Union Hall Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

“You could tell we probably had only four practices before tonight because we were the last region to get cleared from COVID,” said Nashville coach Wayne Harre. “Defensively we're not just right, but give Anna credit -- they ran their offense really well and we had trouble guarding. Our offense was out of sync most of the game, but the kids played hard and that made the difference.”

The win was the 499th for Harre in his long and storied career that includes the last three years as boys coach, when he led the Hornets to second place in the state in 2019, and 15 years as the girls basketball coach, during which he led the team to four final four appearances including the state title in 2013.

Nashville (1-0, 1-0 Mississippi) broke open the game in the second quarter in the final five minutes on an 11-2 run that included 3-pointers by Isaac Turner and Nolan Heggemeier. Turner led the Hornets with 21 points and Heggemeier finished with nine with both players finishing with three from beyond the arc each.