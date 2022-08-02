Boys Basketball | Nashville's Weathers moves on from coaching Hornets

NASHVILLE — Talk about a tough act to follow.

The man who roamed the sidelines as head coach of the Nashville Hornets as they ascended to a state championship this past spring in Champaign has moved on from the coaching ranks to the role of administrator at a new school district.

Patrick Weathers, who compiled a 30-4 overall record in his one and only season as head coach, has left Nashville for nearby New Baden Elementary School, where he will serve as building principal.

"It was definitely not an easy decision for me," said the 33-year-old Weathers. "I grew up in Nashville. I played basketball, baseball and golf there and graduated high school there in 2007. I taught math and also served as an assistant coach to Wayne Harre for four years and my dad (Brad Weathers) for eight years before becoming head coach last year. I enjoyed my time at Nashville. This was not a planned move."

Weathers said he has been wanting to "get his feet wet" as an administrator and will now have that opportunity at New Baden.

"It's a great school just like Nashville," he said. "And the school is only three minutes from my house in Albers."

Weathers said one of the benefits of giving up coaching is being able to spend more evening time at home with his wife, Britni, and two young daughters.

That said, it won't be easy for him to ignore the sport that he has come to love - basketball.

"Seven outstanding seniors, including four starters, graduated from the program at Nashville this year," Weathers said. "But there are nine incoming seniors with some athleticism to work with. As always, Nashville has a big target on its back. These kids will still have a chance to be successful. I will be pulling for them."

Stote Reeder, a veteran coach from Jerseyville, has been hired to replace Weathers at Nashville. He will also teach math.