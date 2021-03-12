Boys Basketball | NCOE downs Crab Orchard to win GEC Tournament title

"They played every game like it might be their last. They treated it that way. I didn't have to do much to get them ready to go. They've been ready all year."

NCOE jumped out to a 12-3 lead with baskets from Money, Melton and another senior, C.J. Richardson. But the Trojans got four 3-pointers and 16 total points from 6-4 senior Noah Herring in the first half and pulled within 24-21 at the break.

The game's key stretch was the start of the third quarter when the Cardinals went on an 11-0 run starting with back-to-back treys from Richardson, then Melton followed a nifty hook with a three-point play after NCOE grabbed four offensive rebounds on the same possession.

That made it 38-23 and the Trojans, who finished 9-7, never recovered.

"We were hoping to hang around longer," said Crab Orchard coach Jon Brown. "Things sort of got away from us. They give us problems with their experience and size. A lot of mismatches. Herring kept us in the game early with some big shots from the perimeter but it was hard to get any type of flow going inside. They defended that pretty well."

Herring finished with a game-high 26 points and Robby Rooker had 12 for Crab Orchard.