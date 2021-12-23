Boys Basketball | New look Holiday tournaments

MARION — The inaugural Route 13 Christmas Tournament tips off Tuesday, Dec. 28 in both Marion and Carbondale - a revised version of the Carbondale Holiday Tournament, which was finally terminated by Carbondale school officials after 56 years due to declining attendance.

A new three-day format in this year's tourney calls for Olympic-style pool play involving eight total schools - four in each community - on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The four-team pool in Marion consists of Jacksonville, Du Quoin, Marion, Arkansas and the host Wildcats.

The four-team pool at Carbondale includes Springfield Southeast, Paducah Tilghman, Cairo and the host Terriers.

Games at each site are scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Wildcats will play their namesake, Marion, Ark. and Carbondale will meet Springfield at 6 p.m. followed by Jacksonville vs. Du Quoin in Marion and Paducah Tilghman against Cairo in Carbondale at 7:30 p.m.

Second-round games are set for noon and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and third-round games are later Wednesday evening at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, better known as "Championship Day," Marion will host beginning with the seventh-place game at 11; the fifth-place game at 12:30; the third-place game at 5 and the championship game at 6:30.

Next year, Carbondale will host "Championship Day."

"We're hoping for a nice turnout to watch these games," said MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky. "Tickets are only $5 a session. We're trying to make it affordable to the fans, as well as bring in some top-notch talent."

Goodisky explained that Marion, Ark. is the prohibitive favorite to win the tournament.

"They are a powerhouse program in Arkansas with three Division I recruits committed to SEC schools on their team. We will play them in the first game."

Goodisky added that the team's head coach is a Colp native in David Clark.

New Carbondale Athletic Director Gwen Poore said she is "excited" about the partnership with Marion and is also hopeful that area basketball fans will get behind the tournament with its new format.

"We're hoping that the smaller venues will lend to more exciting games for the players and fans," she said. "And everyone will get a chance to play on that last day for a total of four games. We'll see how things go, but the goal is to grow this tournament by adding more local schools in the years ahead."

The 57th Eldorado Holiday Tournament features 16 schools, most of which are Class 1 and 2A in size. Herrin is the largest school in terms of enrollment and garnered the No. 1 seed two weeks ago with a record of 3-1 at the time. The Tigers have since dropped three straight games.

Fellow River-to-River Conference foe, Massac County, is the second seed. Hamilton County is the three seed. Fairfield checks in at No. 4 and Carterville is the fifth seed.

Other teams in the field include: Carmi-White County, Harrisburg, Vienna, Hardin County, West Frankfort, Anna-Jonesboro, Norris City/Omaha/Enfield, Edwards County and the host Eagles of Eldorado.

The tournament runs Monday, Dec. 27 through Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The 16-team Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament runs Monday through Thursday of next week.

The top seed is Christopher with Altamont taking the No. 2 rating. Host Sesser-Valier is the third seed followed by Goreville at No. 4 and Cobden at No. 5. Other schools participating are: Johnston City, Sparta, Century, New Athens, Galatia, Zeigler-Royalton. Marissa-Coulterville, Waltonville, Thompsonville, Red Bud and Elverado.

The 16-school Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville runs Monday through Wednesday of next week. Murphysboro is the lone undefeated team going into tourney play. The host Panthers have just one loss. Other teams include: Benton, Greenville, Salem, Carlyle, Mount Carmel, Chester, Jerseyville, Woodlawn, Okawville, Steeleville, Meridian, Roxana, Olney and Trico.

Dongola is hosting a two-day, four-team Christmas Classic beginning Monday. Teams include: Pope County, Joppa/Maple Grove, Egyptian and host Dongola.

Not to be overlooked is the grand daddy of them all, the Centralia Holiday Tournament. This year's 16-team meet, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, marks year No. 78.

The host Orphans will be among the favorites to capture first-place honors. Other teams participating are: Mount Vernon, Dyett, Confluence, Champaign Central, Romeoville, Glenwood, Vashon, Lausanne, Evanston, Cahokia, Mundelein-Carmel, Muhlenberg, Kipp, Marist and Belleville West.

