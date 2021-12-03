Boys Basketball | Newsom lifts Marion to dramatic win over Cahokia

MARION — Venson Newsom turned a steal at midcourt into a layup at the buzzer to give the Marion Wildcats boys basketball team a dramatic 53-51 victory over Cahokia in a South Seven Conference matchup Friday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

"Sometimes you need the ball to ricochet your way," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "Then the kids have to be able to make a play out of it and we did."

Marion is now 3-2 overall this season and 1-0 in the conference, while Cahokia dropped to 1-3 and 0-2 with a loss against Belleville Althoff in tournament play also counting as a South Seven game.

The Wildcats led by a dozen at the half, 32-20, but trailed 51-49 with 1:05 remaining after a basket from Cahokia's Isaiah Sanders.

Rayzhaun Bardo missed a 3-pointer on Marion's end, but the Wildcats got the ball back after a scrum on the rebound. Following a timeout, the game was eventually tied at 51 when Marion's Evan Noelle hit a beautiful fadeaway baseline jumper with 31 seconds left.

The final seconds were wild as the ball went back and forth with long passes being intercepted before Newsom's steal and layup for the winning points.

"Noelle hit a tough shot and then you have to get a stop," Gillespie said. "We went with our 'mad dog' defense to try and get them to turn it over. We looked tired in the third quarter and it wasn't working then but on that last possession it worked out for us."

Marion's first-half lead was built behind Trevor Jackson scoring 10 of his game-high 16 points in the first two quarters.

The Wildcats went on a 12-0 run in the second quarter, starting with a layup by Jackson and capped by a three-point play from Newsom with a floater from Bardo in there as well.

The first half ended with Jackson converting a nifty up-and-under layup to give Marion a 32-20 advantage at the break.

Cahokia went on a 14-4 run in the third quarter led by Sanders and Omarion Gooden to get within two points, but still trailed by nine when Jackson hit a jumper for the first basket of the fourth quarter.

Cahokia went on another 14-3 run after that to take the lead, but the Wildcats had the final basket.

"We haven't played with a lead this entire season," Gillespie said. "We're up 12 against a very good Cahokia team and our guys relaxed. If we're in that situation again, we can't relax."

Newsom and Bardo joined Jackson in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Cahokia had three players in double digits led by Sanders with 14. Jimeque Harvey and Gooden both added 12.

Marion plays again Saturday night when it takes on Mascoutah as part of its own Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Shootout in the final game at about 7:30 p.m.

