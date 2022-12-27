Boys Basketball | Overton has too much firepower for Marion in Route 13 tournament opener

MARION — The Marion Wildcats drained a season-high seven 3-pointers in the first half Tuesday (nine for the game), but still trailed the talent-laden Wolverines of Overton, Tennessee by six points at the intermission en route to a 75-55 loss.

The match was the opener of the Route 13 Christmas Tourney co-hosted by Marion and Carbondale.

The hottest shooter for the Wildcats in that first half was senior post player Nehemiah Goodman, who buried all three triples he attempted for nine points. Nick Ucci and Kaden Rogowski each collected two trifectas.

Unfortunately for Marion, the Wolverines can shoot the rock pretty well, too.

Gary Greer and Erin Hardrick each tickled the twine twice from beyond the arc. Xavier Alexander, Jordan Frison, and Jailen Hardaway accounted for three additional treys to match the Wildcats' seven. They would finish with 10 for the game.

Marion actually played evenly with Overton through the first period at 12-12 and managed to take a brief lead on the Wolverines midway through the second period, but the boys from Tennessee closed out the second period on fire and built a six-point lead at the half at 37-31.

The Wolverines, who had a size advantage and featured three seniors in the starting lineup, increased their advantage to 15 at 59-44 through three periods and never allowed the Wildcats to get closer than 12 in the final stanza.

"We hadn't been starting games well, but we did start well tonight," said Marion head coach Gus Gillespie. "The problem was how we started the second half. I have always believed that the first four minutes of the second half will often determine the outcome of the game. And we went from six down to double digits pretty quick."

Gillespie said young players often play better defensively when they are knocking shots down on the offensive end. When the shots aren't falling, it's imperative that the good defense continues. That was not the case Tuesday evening.

That said, Gillespie was impressed with the opposition.

"Overton might be the best team we have played all year and that's saying something because we have faced some pretty good teams this year. We will be OK. We're just young and inexperienced."

Leading the offensive charge for the Wildcats were Rogowski, a sophomore, and junior Phoenix Hatchett with 14 points each. Rogowski had two triples and four conventional two-point field goals. Hatchett had two 3-pointers, three conventional field goals and two free throws.

"Those kids played aggressively and shot with a lot of confidence tonight," Gillespie said.

Goodman followed with nine. Ucci tallied eight. Talon Hance checked in with a pair of field goals for four points. Evan Noelle was held to six points.

Hardrick paced the Wolverines with 20 points. Hardaway, the team's 6-foot-7 beast of a post player, followed with 19. Alexander flipped in 13 and Frison added 11.

Now 10-5 overall, Overton will take on Springfield Southeast at noon Wednesday and then follow up with a match against Cairo at 6 p.m.

Marion is now 4-8 overall, having dropped four straight, and will meet Cairo at 1:30 Wednesday followed up by a 7:30 p.m. contest with Springfield Southeast.