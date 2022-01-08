Boys Basketball | Pinckneyville breaks out in the third quarter to beat Carterville

PINCKNEYVILLE – Pinckneyville went on a 12-0 run in a 3:21 span at the start of the third quarter to beat Carterville, 54-30, in a River-to-River Mississippi Division battle at Duster Thomas Gymnasium on Friday night.

“We missed some baskets in the first half that kept the game closer and they made some shots when we left them unguarded and then in the second half we hit those shots and didn’t let them have those unguarded opportunities and really shut down their offense,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “I thought the big thing was we competed on the glass because they are a physical ballclub and kept them from getting very many second chance opportunities.”

Pinckneyville improved to 12-2 on the season and 3-1 in the conference while Carterville saw its modest one game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-5 and 1-2 in the conference standings.

“We talked about if we want a chance to still win the conference we had to win this one at home,” Waggoner said. “Now we have to make our own luck.”

Pinckneyville led 24-21 at the half and held the Lions to just five points in the third and four points in the fourth while scoring 14 in the third and another 16 in the fourth.

“They out-toughed us,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “We had some bad possessions and a bunch of bad turnovers in paint that led to an eight point lead and we just couldn’t get out of it. We did a lot of very good things in the first half, but in the second half we got into one of those ruts we get into offensively. We made some bad decisions and turned it over 18 times with most of them in the paint. We were dribbling too much to try to create something for ourselves, instead of creating for somebody else.”

Carterville led by one with 3:04 remaining in the second quarter when Pinckneyville closed out the half on a 4-0 run on two free throws by Duke Riggins and a putback by Vaden Szczepanski with 58.6 seconds left.

Pearson Launius opened the third quarter with a jumper, but Aiden Hinton got that one back on a putback off his own shot. Sixteen seconds later, Launius scored a contested layup and finished the three-point play with a successful free throw to start the game-turning run.

“I thought Launius played a great game,” Waggoner said. “He was really aggressive off the bounce, attacked and created for other people. That’s what he has to do. I challenged him at halftime to be more aggressive and he accepted that and that was the big difference in the game.”

Kellen Scott then scored on a fast break layup followed by Riggins splitting a pair of free throws and 1:51 later Riggins sank a three-pointer from the right side of the key. Launius scored again 14 seconds later and the Panthers led by 15 with 3:39 left in the quarter.

Nolan Hartford sank a 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining to cut the lead to 12 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers went their third run at the start of the fourth quarter scoring the first 13 points starting with a 3-pointer by Nile Adcock and ending with a steal by Trey Moll that led to a Launius fast break layup to up the lead 25 with 5:34 remaining.

The Panthers finished with three players in double digit scoring led by 12 from Launius followed by 10 each from Adcock and Scott. Riggins finished with eight. Hinton led the Lions with eight points.

After Carterville scored the final four points of the first quarter to tie the score at 13, Pinckneyville came out of the break fast jumping out to a 20-13 lead on baskets by Szczepanski and Adcock and two free throws by Szczepanski in the first 2:12.

Carterville responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Bittle and Stroud followed by a jumper from the left side of the lane by Hartford to take the lead 21-20 with 3:04 remaining in the half.

