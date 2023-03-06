CARBONDALE — The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes were unable to hold a nine-point fourth quarter lead, but rallied from a one-point deficit in overtime to nip the Pinckneyville Panthers, 42-40, and capture the Class 2A Super-Sectional on Monday at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.

Teutopolis, 28-7 overall, advances to the Final 4 in Champaign where the Shoes will meet Chicago DePaul College Prep at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in a state semifinal game.

Rockridge will take on Bloomington Central Catholic in the other semifinal game at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The championship game is 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. The third-place game is at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Pinckneyville’s season concludes at 28-7.

The Panthers Achilles heel on this night was free-throw shooting. The boys in blue only converted 12-of-20 attempts (60%) and a few of those misses were the front ends of one-and-one bonus opportunities.

“It was a great defensive effort in the fourth quarter to get back in the ballgame, and I’m really proud of the effort, but we couldn’t quite finish. We had a chance to win it, but missed too many free throws,” said Panthers head coach Bob Waggoner.

Trailing 32-23 at the start of the fourth period, the Panthers upped the defensive pressure, holding Teutopolis to only one basket in the entire fourth period.

Hunter Smith converted a 3-point play. Kellen Scott made one of two free throws to reduce the deficit to five at 32-27. Another basket by Smith made it a three point game and a free throw by Reid Harriss cut it to two at 32-30.

Scott then got a stickback bucket for the Panthers to tie the game at 32. He missed a free throw, however, that would have completed the 3-point play and given his team the lead.

Karsen Konkel was then fouled the next trip down the floor and he, too, missed a free-throw opportunity. Scott was fouled and he missed another front end of a one-and-bonus, leaving the score tied.

Teutopolis regained the lead on a layup by Brendan Niebrugge, but two free throws from Konkel tied the game at 34.

The Panthers had the ball with a chance to win it in the final seconds, but Smith missed a shot when driving to the basket and Harriss’ shot was blocked by Mitch Koester as time ran out, forcing overtime.

“That (block) was huge because it brought our bench and crowd back to life,” said Wooden Shoes head coach Chet Reeder. “I thought this was an excellent basketball game for this crowd to see. Neither team gave in or quit. We got the right bounces at the right time.”

In the overtime period, Smith made one of two free throws for a 35-34 lead. After missing a shot, James Niebrugge stole the ball from Scott, drove to the basket, scored and was fouled. He completed the 3-point play for a 37-35 Teutopolis lead.

Brendan Neibrugge was then fouled and he converted both free throws for a four-point advantage at 39-35.

Konkel was then fouled and made two for the Panthers, trimming the deficit to two at 39-37.

Koester was fouled with 54 seconds left and missed his one-and-one free-throw opportunity for the Shoes. Konkel was called for a traveling violation, however, giving the ball back to Teutopolis.

This time, Koester made one of two free throws after being fouled to up the lead to three at 40-37.

Launius missed a shot on the other end for the Panthers and Seimer was fouled. He made one of two tosses to make it 41-37.

AJ Keith drained a 3-pointer for the Panthers with 8.6 seconds left to make it a one-point game.

Garrett Gaddis was fouled with 7.3 seconds left and made one of two free throws for a two-point lead.

The Panthers moved the ball down court and it was swatted out of bounds with 1.9 seconds left.

A lob on the inbounds pass intended for Konkel under the basket was intercepted by Joey Niebrugge as time ran out.

Top scorer for Teutopolis was Brendan Niebrugge with 19 points. James Niebrugge followed with 12.

The Panthers were led by Konkel’s 10 points. Smith had nine and Keith dropped in eight. Scott had seven off the bench.

In the first half, it was a defensive struggle, which resulted in a turnover fest for both teams.