Boys Basketball | Pinckneyville had to regain focus to defeat Carterville

PINCKNEYVILLE — Pinckneyville needed overtime to defeat Carterville, 53-46, at Duster Thomas Gymnasium on Tuesday.
It was a big victory for Bob Waggoner’s team facing Shane Hawkins’ Lions who entered the evening on a five-game winning streak with a notable win over state-ranked Centralia on Saturday.
“They just had a big win over Centralia and they beat us down at their place,” said Waggoner. “They’re coming up into here and whether we have a crowd or don’t have a crowd this is still Thomas Gym, we’re going to play like it, and our kids responded with a great effort.”
Pinckneyville split the season series against Carterville (6-2, 3-2) after losing 45-38 earlier in the month. Senior Ben Restoff credited his Panther teammates for being more focused this time around.
“Going on the road all the way to Carterville, I think we lost focus on the bus and before the game,” said Restoff. “I think we were way more focused coming into this game. We were ready to play and more ready to win than last time.”
Leading the Panthers in scoring was senior Dre Scott with 13 points and six rebounds. After picking up his fourth foul at the 3:38 mark of the third quarter, Scott played a smart fourth quarter in limited time after Pinckneyville blew a 7-point lead after halftime.
Restoff got Pinckneyville started in the fourth quarter with a layup that cut the Panthers deficit down to one. Carterville’s response was a turnaround jumper from senior Eli Downen to regain the lead and then a Bryce Anderson corner 3-pointer gave the Lions a 39-38 lead with 2:50 remaining.
A couple possessions later, Scott converted his second 3-point play of the fourth quarter and made the free throw (finishing 7 of 8) to take a 41-39 lead with 2:34 left. Anderson tied the game with a jumper at the other end and Pinckneyville held the ball for the final minute and a half.
As the clock ticked under 10 seconds, Scott pulled up in the lane for a jump shot that ricocheted off the rim to send the game into overtime. On the first play of overtime, Scott took a steal and threw down a two-handed dunk that officials called a technical foul for holding onto the rim too long.
Scott and Waggoner acknowledged the call during their postgame interviews. It was a huge swing in momentum that fouled Scott out of the game, leaving the Panthers without their best rim protector.
“I had to play really smart all game playing in foul trouble and those things happen… I should have come off the rim with one hand,” said Scott.
“It’s one of those things where (Dre) was running full speed and he’s trying to make sure he doesn’t fall,” said Waggoner. “That was his fifth foul which made us think when we had momentum that we may lose the game. Luckily, they missed their free throws and we came down, got a stop and scored.”
After the technical, Downen missed both free throws to keep the score at 43-41. Then came the play of the night for Pinckneyville when Trey Moll found Restoff on a beautiful backdoor pass for a layup that put the Panthers ahead by five and they never looked back.
Moll, a junior, saw more action with Scott in foul trouble and delivered a play that left Waggoner happy in the postgame.
“That play was huge for us,” said Waggoner. “Our young kids really grew up for us tonight and it came down to not turning the ball over. The third quarter was a turnover fest, I think we had eight in the quarter when we normally have eight in a game.”
Restoff ended his night with six points and described the play through his eyes.
“I told (Moll) in the locker room afterward that I didn’t think he was going to make that pass, but he threw a really nice ball and I was afraid I wasn’t going to make it because I’m not good with my left hand coming off the backdoor,” said Restoff.
Scott’s younger brother, Kellen, finished with seven points in his first start as a Panther. The sophomore scored four points in overtime with his older brother sidelined — a proud moment for Dre after the win.
“I’m always proud of that boy…he makes me proud every time,” said Scott.
