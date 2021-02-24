Boys Basketball | Pinckneyville had to regain focus to defeat Carterville

Restoff got Pinckneyville started in the fourth quarter with a layup that cut the Panthers deficit down to one. Carterville’s response was a turnaround jumper from senior Eli Downen to regain the lead and then a Bryce Anderson corner 3-pointer gave the Lions a 39-38 lead with 2:50 remaining.

A couple possessions later, Scott converted his second 3-point play of the fourth quarter and made the free throw (finishing 7 of 8) to take a 41-39 lead with 2:34 left. Anderson tied the game with a jumper at the other end and Pinckneyville held the ball for the final minute and a half.

As the clock ticked under 10 seconds, Scott pulled up in the lane for a jump shot that ricocheted off the rim to send the game into overtime. On the first play of overtime, Scott took a steal and threw down a two-handed dunk that officials called a technical foul for holding onto the rim too long.

Scott and Waggoner acknowledged the call during their postgame interviews. It was a huge swing in momentum that fouled Scott out of the game, leaving the Panthers without their best rim protector.

“I had to play really smart all game playing in foul trouble and those things happen… I should have come off the rim with one hand,” said Scott.