Boys Basketball | Pinckneyville rallies in the second half to beat Nashville

PINCKNEYVILLE — Pinckneyville trailed by nine with 10:19 left in the game and rallied to beat Nashville, 39-33, in a River-to-River Mississippi Division showdown at Duster Thomas Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

“I just challenged our kids,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “We just said you are either going to play harder or you’re going to get beat. Then we came out and made a nice run at them to cut it to four and got a little momentum going. I then felt the fourth quarter was kind of up to anybody.”

The win was the Panthers’ fifth in a row to remain undefeated in the conference at 3-0 and up their record to 10-1, while Nashville dropped its third in a row to fall to 6-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

“It was a great crowd here tonight for a game between two great programs,” Waggoner said. “We knew they were going to be ready. It’s not too often they come into this game with a couple losses.”

Karson Konkel led the Panthers with 15 points followed by 11 from Pearson Launius. Carter Schoenherr led the Hornets with 14 points.

“I thought Konkel played an unbelievable game,” Waggoner said. “He was going against a 6-8 player in the post and was never intimidated going right at him. He was the key factor for us.”

Pinckneyville trailed by six after the third quarter and scored the first eight points in the fourth started by baskets by Konkel and Launius in the first 1:26.

The game-winning rally continued with Konkel making two free throws with 3:03 remaining after Nashville had gone into a stall a minute and a half earlier.

Thirty seconds later, Hunter Smith stole the ball at mid-court and scored on a layup to give Pinckneyville a 34-32 lead with 2:36 remaining.

“They were trying to spread us to get downhill on us and draw fouls and score, but I give our kids a lot of credit of keeping them in front of us and contesting those things,” Waggoner said.

Fifteen seconds later, Nashville snapped the run when Rylan Hammer split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one, but that turned out to be the only points the Hornets would score in the fourth quarter as they missed all four of their shots from the field, including two 3-pointers, and two free throw attempts.

Over the next two minutes, Nashville, with four fouls to give, fouled three times and got a break when Aiden Heiman picked off a bad pass, but the Hornets, still trailing by one, couldn’t capitalize turning the ball over on an offensive foul.

Two seconds later, Smith was sent to the line and made both of his free throws to up the lead to three and after Nashville missed free throws to cut it back one, the Panthers went to the line two more times and made 3-of-4 to seal the win.

“We were terrible in the first half at the line making just 1-of-8, but in the second half we were 9-of-11, so that makes a huge difference,” Waggoner said.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter and Pinckneyville took the early lead in the second on a jumper from the right side of the lane by Reid Harriss.

Nashville came right back on baskets by Trey Reinburg, Quintin Loquasto and Schoenherr to take a four-point lead with 4:50 left in the first half.

Launius scored on a layup while being fouled, but missed the free throw to cut the lead in half. Reinburg canned a 3-pointer to get that basket and an extra point to extend the lead to five.

Konkel cut the lead to eight 13 seconds later, but Briles drew a foul with 54.4 left and made both free throws to give Nashville a 23-13 lead at the half.