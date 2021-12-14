Boys Basketball | Pinckneyville rallies to beat Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Down by 12 with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter, Pinckneyville took advantage of a technical foul to turn the momentum around to beat Du Quoin, 71-63, in a boisterous Anders Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

“Big, big play,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “First half he should have got one because he clapped in our face. I went to the official and said ‘listen we’re a rivalry game and you let people do that there’s going to be some problems between the players and you have to control this game’. Then he did it again and I’ll give them credit for making that adjustment at halftime and that took care of it because there’s no place for that.”

Pinckneyville improved to 6-0 on the season and 1-0 in the conference while Du Quoin lost its second game in a row to fall to 4-2 and drop its conference opener.

“The whole atmosphere changed with the technical,” said Du Quoin coach Jason James. “They get the two free throws and the ball back and then we foul them on a 3 and they get all three. We miss a 3 and they hit one. We just couldn’t get it back on track to where we were. That is something we have to learn to just play the game and don’t play with your mouth.”

Nile Adcock led the game with 24 points for the Panthers with Duke Riggins finishing with 19 and Kellen Scott 13.

“I thought Kellen gave us a huge lift and Nile had his best game of the year, especially in the second half,” Waggoner said. “For the team part I thought Pearson Launius was much more assertive in the second half distributing the ball. He got the ball where it needed to be, so we could make that next pass. He assisted the assist.”

With Du Quoin up 40-28 after a layup by Maurice Washington with 3:29 left in the third quarter, Washington was called for a technical foul seven seconds later sending Riggins to the free throw line and the senior guard made both.

“It helped us tremendously,” Waggoner said. “First we made the free throws and then we got the ball, so that’s a big swing in a game this tight. Every play counts and that was one that really helped us, plus it was a foul on him that helped getting him out of the game. It fired our kids up and got our crowd involved. It’s a momentum game.”

Getting the ball back on the technical, Adcock was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three and in the span of 11 seconds the Panthers cut the lead to seven.

The Indians got two of those points back on a pair of free throws by Traijon Smith, but Adcock scored on a contested layup and completed the three-point play and the Panthers were within six.

After Smith upped it to eight, the Panthers went on an 8-0 run highlighted by a 3-pointer by Adcock with 52 seconds to tie the score. After the Indians retook the lead on baskets by Nick Brown and PJ Winters, Adcock hit another 3-pointer with six seconds left to cut the lead to one heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rode that momentum hitting their first three shots to take a five-point lead 51 seconds in. Du Quoin cut it back to one, but the Panthers weren’t done going on an 8-2 run to take a seven-point lead with 3:52 remaining.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0