Boys Basketball | Pinckneyville rolls to win over Meridian

BENTON — An 11-0 run to end the third quarter allowed Pinckneyville to pull away from Meridian on Wednesday in the second round of the Benton Invitational Tournament, 69-49.

Junior post player Kellen Scott paced the attack for the Panthers with 23 points, including 16 in the first half.

"This was one of Kellen's better games. He had been sick and out for a while for us and played through some injuries early in the year," said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. "This is actually the first time that we have had our full team together all season."

Waggoner said his ballclub played much better defensively in the second half, especially when going on the 11-0 run.

"I thought we locked in and kept them to one and done on the offensive end," Waggoner said.

The veteran head coach was also pleased by the way the Panthers responded from a loss earlier this week to Hamilton County.

"I told the kids I was proud of them. Offensively, we shot the ball better and that had a lot to do with how well we played tonight."

The Bobcats held a 15-12 lead after one period of play, largely on the back of junior guard Roderic Gatewood Jr., who drained three 3-pointers in the opening stanza, including a bomb beyond the arc as time ran out in the period.

Meridian was unable to hold onto the lead, however, and trailed the Panthers, 31-26, at the intermission. Pinckneyville then put the game out of reach with the hot streak to close out the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Bobcats got as close as eight at 55-47 after a bucket by Tristen Mackins, but would get no closer. Forced to gamble for the steal on defense, the Panthers burned them with several run-out lay-in baskets, most notably from Nile Adcock, Duke Riggins, and Karsen Kunkel.

"We just ran out of gas," said Bobcats coach David Davis of his team's second-half collapse. "We'll learn from this one and be a better team because of it."

Gatewood finished with 26 points to lead Meridian scorers. He had 15 in the first half. JaQuavion Mackins followed with 12 points. Tristen Mackins added six.

In addition to Scott's 23, Adcock dropped in 15 points for the Panthers. Riggins was also in double digits with 11 points. Trey Moll checked in with nine points. Pearson Launius contributed four and Vaden Sczzepanski netted two.

Now 15-3 overall and 1-1 in the BIT, the Panthers return to the hardwood at 8:30 p.m. Friday to take on Vandalia. Meridian, now 11-8 overall and 1-1 in the tourney, will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Sesser-Valier.

In the early game Wednesday, the Vandals of Vandalia High School jumped out to an early lead and held off host Benton, 57-47.

Vandalia improves to 1-1 in tourney play and will take on Pinckneyville at 8:30 p.m. Friday, while the Rangers fall to 11-8 overall and 0-2 at the BIT. The Rangers will square off with Hamilton County at 7 p.m. Friday.

