Boys Basketball Player of the Year | Cobden’s Noah Franklin

Franklin ran guard drills with his family while growing up that helped him gain advantages at all aspects of the game. That allowed him 12 double-doubles and two triple-doubles in his 19 game schedule as a senior. For his career, he reached double digits like it was his job with 40 double-doubles and three three triple-doubles.

But with individual accolades aside, Franklin knows that none of his success would have been possible without the help of his teammates and coaches.

“I always looked at it as I’m one of the five guys on the floor,” Franklin said. “I’m only 20 percent of the team. Teammates play a big part of getting you the ball and getting you in the right spots to score.”

Franklin scored on 60 percent of his field goals and 40 percent of his 3-point attempts to help Cobden to a No. 1 Associated Press state ranking this year. Going into his senior season, Franklin had already helped the Appleknockers to back to back 20-win seasons for the first time in 56 years. Their regional title in 2020 was the first in as many years dating back to the 1963-64 Cobden team that finished 32-3.

Wheeler shared his 400th career win with Franklin in a 72-40 blowout against Meridian on Feb. 27. The coach believes Franklin is leaving his legacy in Cobden for a bright future in college.