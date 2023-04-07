MOUNDS – When not blessed with great size, but desiring to play a taller man’s game, one sometimes has to invent ways to be successful.

Meet Roderic Gatewood Jr., one of Southern Illinois’ most accomplished inventors.

The Meridian High School senior was listed on his team’s basketball roster this season as 5-foot-9 and that may be stretching things just a bit. Despite being height challenged in a sport that caters to taller humans, Gatewood excelled on the hardwood.

So much so, in fact, that he is our Southern Illinoisan Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Gatewood was a scoring monster this past season, helping to lead the Bobcats to a 24-13 record and Class 1A Super-Sectional appearance.

The earlier portion of the postseason featured a regional championship over Goreville (85-72); a thrilling 67-66 win over Wayne City in the opening round of the sectional that included a fade-away 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer by Gatewood; and a come-from-behind 74-69 win over Webber Township in the sectional championship.

Gatewood averaged 27.3 points-per-game and scored a ridiculous 1,010 points on the season, finishing as the school’s career record holder in points scored with 2,245, outpacing previous record holder, Jerry “JJ" Strickland (2,062).

He was a successful scorer mostly by outworking the competition.

“My dad (Roderic Gatewood Sr.) always stressed to me that if I wanted to be successful, I would have to outwork and outlast everyone to beat them,” Gatewood said. “So that’s what I set out to do. I got in the weight room to get stronger last summer and I started running a lot to get in the best possible shape I could.”

And there may have been a few shots put up from beyond the arc in workout sessions, too.

"Roderic is a great kid on and off the court," said Bobcats head coach Dave Davis. "He has that scorer's mentality. He hits a couple of shots in a row and then he is thinking four, five or six in a row. He can drive and finish at the rim and can also hit from long range. He's a heck of a player."

Gatewood explained that his added strength helped him endure the abuse of driving to the basket against much taller players while still finishing at the rim. There were a lot of “and ones” to his credit.

Stronger legs also allowed him to shoot the ball from greater distances effectively. It was not unusual for Gatewood to put up shots from the volleyball line 25-to-30 feet out.

“And because I’m not the tallest guy, I had to learn to get my shots off quicker to avoid a block,” Gatewood said. “Sometimes, that meant driving and then stepping back to get the shot off cleanly. I did whatever it took.”

Inventing on the fly.

Gatewood said that if he had to pick one special individual moment from this past season, it would most definitely be the game-winning shot against Wayne City.

“Coach Davis asked in the timeout if we wanted to go for the tie or the win and I told him the win. When I got the ball, I was double-teamed and was forced to go to my left toward the corner. I probably would have liked a better look (at the basket) than what I got, but when I shot it, it felt good coming out of my hands. It was just a special moment when it went in.”

Gatewood routinely eclipsed 30 points in a single game and vaulted past 40 and 50 points on occasion. His single-game high was 54 against Hardin County.

Despite such glory, Gatewood said team success has always outweighed individual success from his vantage point. He’s thrilled the Bobcats fared so well in the postseason.

“Toward the second half of the season, I thought we had a chance to do some great things because we were playing some bigger schools like Benton and Murphysboro pretty close and were able to beat schools like Harrisburg and Cahokia,” he said. “Playing that better competition helped us get ready for the postseason.”

Gatewood said he hasn't yet made a collegiate choice.

"All my options remain open at this point," he said. "I just want to go somewhere where I can play and enjoy the game. Playing basketball gives me the chance to have fun and be myself. I want to be able to have that same level of enjoyment at the next level."

Gatewood is the school's valedictorian and possesses a high basketball IQ, as well.

"Roderic will have his associate's degree from Shawnee Community College before he even receives his high school diploma," Davis said.

Gatewood, who is the youngest of four children and the only athlete, said he is grateful for parents - Roderic and Sheila - who supported him every step of the way. over the years.

"They taught me to do things the right way and hold my head high even when things don't go well. I can't thank them enough."

Gatewood added that being recognized by The Southern means a lot to him, too.

"I consider it a prestigious award," he said. "I am truly honored."