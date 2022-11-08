Boys Basketball | Practice begins for upcoming season

Monday marked the first official day of boys basketball practice throughout the state.

Local coaches will quickly implement offenses and defenses that they think will work best for the talent makeup of their team; stress the fundamentals of the game; develop code words to switch offenses and defenses; and work to strengthen the chemistry of the players on the team.

That approach to the new season is no different from the smallest school in the state to the largest.

Saying that he's happy to be back on the sideline coaching again, Goreville High School boys basketball coach Todd Tripp welcomed three seniors and a host of underclassmen to the first day of basketball practice.

Now in his 19th season on the job, Tripp said he was pleased with opening day of official workouts.

"It was a pretty good first day of practice," he said. "I'm happy to be back and I know the kids are, too. They're excited about getting going. I've been fortunate to coach a lot of talented kids here at Goreville over the years and this year is no different. Year after year, I have kids who develop into great team leaders."

Tripp's Goreville Blackcats finished 24-10 a season ago and captured a share of the Black Diamond Conference West Division title. They also won the regional in Class 1A before falling in the sectional to eventual state qualifier, Steeleville.

"We're a young team, but I think our upperclassmen will mesh in well with our younger guys. It's a good mix," Tripp said. "We won't be playing our best basketball at the start of the season, but that's OK. I'd rather be playing our best ball at the end of the season. I think we're going to surprise some people."'

The Carterville Lions are one of the largest Class 2A schools in the state.

Last year, the Lions went 20-12 overall and placed third in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference. The team's aspirations are much higher this year.

Head coach Shane Hawkins, beginning his sixth season, was busy coaching mostly underclassmen Monday at the first day of basketball practice because a good chunk of his varsity players were busy practicing football as the Lions prepare for their quarterfinal round home game with Rochester on Saturday.

"It's been a long time since the end of February," said Hawkins, a standout player at Pinckneyville and SIU before getting into the coaching field.

"This is what I do - coach the game of basketball. I still get butterflies the night before the first practice. The first time I don't have that feeling anymore, I will know I don't belong in coaching. There's nothing like that first day, even if we don't have all of our players."

Hawkins said that while he may be lacking some upperclassmen, the extra attention he can now devote to his underclassmen will hopefully accelerate their development.

And when the veteran players do complete their football season, Hawkins said there is no rush to throw them into shorts and tank tops and expect them to be game ready.

"No, it's a long season," he said. "I'm going to tell them to take three days off altogether, start shooting around on the fourth day and then start conditioning workouts the fifth day. The experienced players won't need a long time to get into basketball shape and relearn the offense and defense. We'll be fine."

Over in Herrin - one of the smallest Class 3A schools in the state - the Tigers are fresh off a 20-7 campaign last winter and are expected to be a favorite this season for the Ohio Division title of the River-to-River Conference.

Head coach Sayler Shurtz begins his sixth year on the job, having compiled an 82-52 record through five seasons.

"This is home for me. We talk about it all the time - getting to that first day of basketball practice after a long fall season," Shurtz said. "We've had 15-to-16 guys weight lifting and putting shots up in open gym, but it's good to get everybody back together."

Shurtz said the Tigers will open the season Nov. 23 at Sesser-Valier, or two weeks and two days from the time of Monday's first practice.

"When the Pyramid Plus tournament was dropped, it was very tough to find games," he said. "After Sesser, we're going to the Du Quoin Tipoff Classic for the first time. It's a great way to get some games early in the season. We have a very talented squad, about as deep as it's ever been. Right now, it's about putting some finishing touches on some things, getting guys familiar with each other again. It's all about jelling."

Shurtz said that he believes last year's team was one of the best, if not the best defensive team he has coached.

"And I think we will be even better this year. The kids are buying into our culture. I'm excited on both ends of the floor. We're very talented and disciplined."

Shurtz added that his players are eager for a chance to be able to compete and win.

"Last year, I thought we did a pretty good job as a young team to win 20 games - maybe outperformed what I thought we were going to do," he said. "So, let's raise some eyebrows. I told our guys that we would have a little bit of a target on our backs. Let's embrace it and compete for a conference and regional title."