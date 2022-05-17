Boys Basketball | Randy Smithpeters resigns as Harrisburg coach

HARRISBURG — In a surprise move, longtime Harrisburg High School boys basketball coach Randy Smithpeters has resigned his position after 30 seasons with the Bulldogs.

Smithpeters said he arrived at his decision after a lot of soul searching. He read a letter to the Harrisburg School Board on Tuesday evening, citing what he believes to be a distinct lack of respect from four specific board members for the work that he has done over the decades.

"This isn't the way I wanted to go out. I love coaching basketball and I have loved coaching in Harrisburg. There are a lot of wonderful people here," Smithpeters said. "But my family and I were really bothered by the disrespect shown to me by these four board members. The tipping point came this morning. I called the superintendent to confirm my spot on the agenda at the board meeting tonight. I wanted to talk to the board under public comments. I was told that it might upset a couple of those board members - that if I said anything they might call a special board meeting and fire me.

"Some of my most trusted and wise advisors individually asked me the same question...'Is it all worth it?' At this point, it is not."

Smithpeters, who took over the head coaching reins in 1993, put together a record of 517-321 in his 30 seasons with the Bulldogs. His teams won 20 games or more 13 times in that time span.

He presided over four River-to-River Conference championships; 12 regional titles; four Sweet 16 appearances; and one state championship (2013). His Harrisburg teams also won four Eldorado Holiday Tournament titles and 10 Carmi-White County championships.

