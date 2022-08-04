Boys Basketball | Reeder takes over for Weathers at Nashville

NASHVILLE — A veteran head coach from Jerseyville is taking over the coaching reins at Nashville Community High School from Patrick Weathers, who recently accepted a principal's position in neighboring New Baden.

Stote Reeder coached the last 17 years at Jerseyville and for eight additional years before that at his hometown of Sullivan (three years) and Flanagan (four years).

Reeder won two Class 3A regional titles at Jerseyville (2008 and 2010). His Panthers squad went 19-13 as recently as the 2019-20 season and finished 14-17 this past season as a member of the Mississippi Valley Conference. He also won a regional title when coaching at Flanagan.

"We're very excited to have Stote join the faculty (math teacher) and coaching staff at Nashville Community High School," said new Athletic Director Shaun Renth. "He is a very highly respected coach and does a great job of developing the entire student-athlete.

"We look forward to watching his team this winter and the continuation of the Hornet basketball tradition. We hope he and his family will be a part of the Nashville community for many years to come."

Reeder, who is 47, said he jumped at the chance to coach at Nashville.

"It was almost too good to be true," he said of the offer. "I love it for our three kids - Avery, a three-sport sophomore athlete, Max, a freshman basketball and baseball player, and Ty, a fifth-grader who also enjoys competing in sports - who get to experience small-school athletics at its best. And I love it for me. I consider this to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Reeder said he is looking forward to meeting his players and loves the idea of coaching at a school where basketball is synonymous with success. The Hornets won the Class 2A state championship in March and finished 30-4 overall. It was the school's second state title.

"I also love the fact I have nine seniors back on the team," he said. "I don't know if I ever had that many at Jerseyville or not. At Nashville, the kids stick with sports. They want to work hard to be part of a winning program. And I know there's great tradition in the football program here, too, and all that does is bleed over to the basketball program."

Reeder said his wife, Dawn, is a pharmacist.

"She deserves all the credit for this move," Reeder said. "She is the one leaving her hometown and family."

Reeder earned a teaching degree from Eureka College near Peoria. He also played on the basketball team there that captured the NAIA national title in 1994.